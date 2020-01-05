advertisement

(CNN) – At the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, nearly 1,300 glittering guests take a seat at the historic The Beverly Hilton Hotel and receive a pre-show dinner that matches Hollywood’s best.

The festival will be vegetable, a decision by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association out of concern for global warming. The group is a non-profit organization that distributes the globes to film and television greats.

The climate crisis is unmistakable and after speaking to our colleagues and friends in the community, we felt challenged to do better, ”said Lorenzo Soria, president of the organization, in a statement to CNN. “The decision to serve a plant-based meal was welcomed by our partners at the Beverly Hilton and is a small step in response to a major problem.”

The Beverly Hilton has hosted the Golden Globes 49 times and for the past 45 consecutive years.

“Our talented kitchen team looks forward to creating dynamic herbal offerings for the best of the best in Hollywood,” said Matthew Morgan, executive chef of The Beverly Hilton, to CNN.

Even though meat has been removed from the menu, chefs Matthew Morgan and Thomas Henzi won’t compromise on luxury.

A lively, chilled golden beet soup with shaved, striped sugar beet and pistachios is served to guests.

The main course focuses on the mushrooms, including the “scallops” of the oyster mushrooms and the wild mushroom risotto.

Finally, a vegan opera dessert ensures a sweet ending.

A team of 11 chefs, 120 culinary staff, 50 bartenders, 160 stewards and 250 servers will try to guarantee dinner and each of the hotel’s five after-parties will go without a tick.

Soria said in a statement that the show not only made vegetables the star of the pre-show dinner, but also took steps to eliminate disposable plastic and water bottles.

“We hope to raise awareness of small changes that can have a greater impact,” he said. “We know that awards ceremonies still have a long way to go and we can all do better.”

