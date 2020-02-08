advertisement

PHILADELPHIA – The 76ers had to return to their home court to get back on track. Shooting Furkan Korkmaz also helped.

Korkmaz scored 34 points in his career, Ben Simmons 22 points and 10 assists, and Philadelphia celebrated a series of four losses on Friday night with a 119: 107 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

“We needed that,” said Simmons.

Joel Embiid did not come out after half-time due to a stiff neck. He ended the tournament with 10 points and 10 rebounds in 16 minutes for the 76ers, who improved to an NBA best at home with 23-2.

Korkmaz made 13 of 17 shots, including 7 of 9 3-pointers.

“It was a tough week,” said Korkmaz. “Everyone brought their minds, everyone helped each other and everyone looked good on the pitch.”

The 76ers were happy to be back in Philadelphia after a sad road trip in four games, scoring 73 points more, while defeating Atlanta, Boston, Miami and Milwaukee averaged 123 points per competition. These losses reduced the 76’s record to 9:19.

The last defeat on the road, the setback against Milwaukee (112: 1) on Thursday, was after a player meeting in Miami on Monday (137: 106).

Ja Morant was 15 points ahead of Memphis, who lost for the fourth time in 17 games. The grizzlies that last played in the 2017 playoffs played 3½ games ahead of Portland for the final postseason in the Western Conference.

“You just executed at a really high level and imposed your will,” said Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins.

Reaching the playoffs was considered an afterthought for the 76ers, who started the season as contenders for the title. But Philadelphia was number 6 when the playoffs started on Friday.

The ’76s were aggressively out of sync during their race, and coach Brett Brown has been trying unsuccessfully to defeat All-Stars Simmons and Embiid lately.

“It’s a good problem if it’s a problem,” GM Elton Brand said before the game.

Brand took some steps this week to help Brown.

Philadelphia acquired some field shots and bank productions with the additions of Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks from Golden State for three second round picks. Neither was available for Friday’s game, and their first appearance could be in Sunday’s home competition against Chicago.

Robinson and Burks came in for their outdoor shots, which made Korkmaz a Philadelphia first half.

Korkmaz had 20 points on 8 out of 9 strokes, including 4 out of 5 3-pointers, to give the 76s a 58-44 lead during the break. Simmons added 16 points and helped Philadelphia retreat with five points in the last 40.9 seconds in the second quarter, including a pair of free throws after being fouled in midfield after the theft of an unsuspecting morant.

Even without an embiid, all 76ers were there after the break.

Simmons fed Matisse Thybulle with a dunk that gave Philadelphia the greatest lead: 74:51, 7:28 in the third quarter. And then Simmons stripped out Kyle Anderson after a break and ended with a two-handed jam that earned Philadelphia 25 points.

The lead finally grew to 33 points.

COMING SOON

The grizzlies were also without their newly acquired players.

Neither Jordan Bell, Justise Winslow, Gorgui Deng nor Dion Waiters were eligible. Jenkins said before the game that he was looking forward to getting the new players into the ring.

“They’ll only improve what we’re building here,” he said. “I’m very happy about the new people coming in. I’m happy to bring them to their knees and keep them up to date on what we’re doing.”

BRAND BAGS BROWN

Brand gave Brown his support before the competition.

“I believe in Brett’s ability to lead this team,” said Brand.

Brown has come under fire recently due to the fighting of the ’76s, especially on the streets.

“We have to fix that,” said Brand. “We can and will do it.”

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Grayson Allen (hip) missed his seventh competition in a row. … Jenkins, a Penn graduate, came to his alma mater to speak to a group of students and visited his favorite cheesesteak spot.

76ers: Josh Richardson returned to the field after five suspended games due to a thigh injury. He had four points in 15 minutes. … Philadelphia waived Jonah Bolden and signed Norvel Pelle. Pelle played 14 games this season. He scored five points.

NEXT

Grizzlies: Sunday in Washington.

76ers: hosts Chicago on Sunday.

