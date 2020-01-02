advertisement

The second grader’s Christmas present brought him to the emergency room.

By Erin Schumaker

ABC News – A Georgia mother brought her 7-year-old to the emergency room after swallowing an AirPod that he received as a Christmas present.

Although X-rays showed the wireless headset in the boy’s stomach, the doctors at Children’s Healthcare in Atlanta, Egelston, told mother Kiara Stroud that the AirPod should pass through her son’s body on her own after a few days.

Stroud was busy delivering her mail when she received a call from her mother saying that she was on her way to the hospital.

“I immediately turned my truck over,” Stroud told ABC Atlanta’s WSB subsidiary.

Although her son was “very nervous” and, according to his mother, was afraid to get too close to his cell phone, Stroud is relieved that her second grader is doing well so that the devices do not play in him.

“Everything is fine and it will happen in a few days,” she said.

