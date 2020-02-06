advertisement

From current favorites like “Good Time” and “Anna Karenina” to classics like “Blade Runner”, Netflix’s February slate is full of great things.

There’s no shortage of great movies coming to Netflix in February 2020, as the streaming giant’s eclectic release slate, from current favorites like “Good Time” and “Anna Karenina” to undisputable 90s classics like “Jerry Maguire.” “And“ Starship ”is enough for Troopers. “Even though the collection of older films from Netflix continues to dry up, adding must-see films from the 80s like” Blade Runner “and” Purple Rain “can help alleviate the pain or at least keep you busy while you are Make your figure Find out what you can see next on The Criterion Channel.

A Sundance premiere (Jeff Baena’s “Horse Girl”) will also be released this month, as well as some highly anticipated Netflix originals such as “To All the Boys: P.S. I still love you ”and of course“ A film by Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon ”, and at this point we can only assume that Lana Condor and Aardman Animations will not let us down.

Here are the seven best films Netflix launched in February 2020.

7. “A Little Princess” (1995)

Alfonso Cuarón’s personal favorite in his films (at least from 2013, although it is not surprising that “Roma” has overtaken it since then), a live-action fairy tale like “A Little Princess” could look like a fairy tale hard left turn for a director , whose only previous feature a very pathological comedy about the AIDS crisis. However, the beauty of this unexpected children’s film is how the project shows its strengths and reveals many of them for the first time.

A hyper-imaginative but delightfully old-fashioned adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s eponymous classic “A Little Princess” may be a long way from Cuarón’s personal experience, but it is touched by so much astonishment and humanity. Starring Liesel Matthews (heiress to the Hyatt Hotels fortune!) As Sara Crewe, a wealthy and big-eyed young girl whose father leaves her at a boarding school in New York when he moves to World War I, which is strange adventure is a Coming-of-age fairy tale that cuts a special world out of the one we know.

The story is not particularly up to date – Miss Minchin’s school is full of the usual archetypes, from the evil headmistress to the squeamish students and the black maid who desperately needs some magic – but Cuarón proves how great and exciting he is to conjure up from the air (and a few incredible sets). Cuarón speaks to his young audience with the clarity of someone who never really grew up and immediately admits that it is a cruel and evil world out there. But neither the first nor the last time does he find real grace in the refusal of his characters to become cruel and angry themselves.

Available for the February 1st stream.

6. “Anna Karenina” (2012)

Joe Wright’s feverish interpretation of Leo Tolstoy’s classic novel seems to have been forgotten over the years, despite having almost doubled his budget and received four Academy Awards. Which is a shame, because this visually stunning movie music box – which breaks down the famous tragedy into a living diorama with dozens of moving parts, as if its characters were dying and immortalized at the same time – has been one of the most dynamic epic periods of the past decade.

It is all the more impressive that Wright and his crew opted for an inventive approach a few weeks before the start of production. Keira Knightley has never been as good as Alicia Vikander, who plays the leading role as Princess Ekaterina, Jude Law takes his first wonderful steps into the “character actor” phase of his career and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who carries a punching bag on the Internet, clenches his The smoldering Count Wronski uses energy as a weapon. “Anna Karenina” is an absolute marvel of film craft, also (or because) it is not a substitute for its mythical source material.

Available for the February 12 stream.

5. “Good time” (2017)

More than just Pete Davidson’s favorite film of all time or the film that allowed the Safdie brothers to finally realize their dream of “Uncut Gems” or Exhibit Q that Robert Pattinson is one of the boldest and bravest actors in his generation ” Good Time ”is a driving moral story about a little criminal, whose desperation to help his brother aggravates the situation for both at every turn.

IndieWire’s Eric Kohn commented when he reviewed the film in Cannes in 2017: “Good Time” is a Kafkaesque robbery populated by insane characters fighting their way through Queens in a single turbulent night on a fateful quest. It’s a wild, twisted labyrinth of misunderstood plans by desperate people, and it exists within the limits of their aggressive desire to get the job done. “Kafkaesque? Loaded with doom? Queens? Yahtzee! Get ready for a New York story that only the Safdie brothers could tell.

Available from February 11th.

4. “Starship Troopers” (1997)

It took a minute, but Paul Verhoeven’s straightforward anti-fascist satire is finally being recognized for what it is. This is what IndieWire’s Steve Greene said about the insect-infested epic when the site crowned it one of the 50 best films of the 1990s:

Of all the things Paul Verhoeven’s dark, weird view of the future of authoritarian warfare predicted, the way in which “Starship Troopers” used the word “Would you like to know more?” Creature design was still going on, and the uniforms were basically becoming a template for modern football gear, but this curious question almost seemed to be considering an internet-based future of media silos and confirmation bias. As authoritarian tendencies penetrate politics on a global scale, Starship Troopers paints shiny, ugly, insect-laden allegories of the dangers of blind holding and the power to attack an easy enemy. It is a finely tuned practice in which the satirical sweet spot is found between the horror of a war movie and the blinking accusation against those who misinterpreted his message.

Available for the February 15 stream.

3. “Jerry Maguire” (1996)

At the height of his career, just a few months after the first Mission: Impossible film consolidated its status as the world’s leading action star, Tom Cruise chose to downshift by playing the title role in a daring Cameron Crowe love story a sport was played by an agent experiencing a sudden crisis of conscience. Of course, for a sports agent in a cynical world of tough competition, to have A conscience is pretty much the biggest crisis there is.

And so it is with the fast-talking, flaccid-haired Jerry Maguire, who finds his career in ruins after losing his “ability to be bullshit” (and with it his job). It’s a tough world for people who care about people, especially if they care more about people than advertising contracts. if your love of the game is more important than the contract period. Capitalism is not really the most accommodating environment for compassion.

Watching the highest-paid actor on the planet trying to sell us from a human perspective should have been harmful exercise in hypocrisy, but Cruise’s performance is anything but. Cruise’s attempt to save himself instead of saving the world is an incredible high-wire act of moral despair. And if you increase the stake by including a young Renée Zellweger as a cruise lover and only employee in the mix, you have the game plan for one of the most quotable, understandable and indisputable films of the 90s.

Available for the February 29 stream.

2. “Purple Rain” (1984)

There’s really no way to articulate the princess’s royal level that the late icon bestowed on the films with the release of “Purple Rain” in 1984, a musical extravaganza about a very prince-like character called “The Kid” who tries to solve the problem Some rather intense problems with dads while leading his rock band from Minnesota (The Revolution) to fame and glory.

Cult photos of Prince on his motorcycle in front of the largest steam vent in the world? Check. Apollonia makes Apollonia? Check. The biggest OST in the history of moving images? Check. Any soundtrack would kill if “When Doves Cry”, “I Would Die 4 U”, “Darling Nikki” or the immortal theme song of the film “Purple Rain” had it all. If only all rock gods could so confidently leave their wills on film.

Available for the February 1st stream.

1. “Blade Runner: The Final Cut” (1982/2007)

The only version of “Blade Runner” over which Ridley Scott had complete and unimpeded artistic control. This 117-minute cut was created in honor of the 25th anniversary of his masterpiece in 2007. The sequence has been restored, canonically summarizing the events of “Blade Runner 2049”.

If you’ve never seen one of the best science fiction films ever made, this is the best way to get familiar. For anyone who has their own dystopia, this is a must. But don’t hesitate, as great films tend to disappear from Netflix shortly. I’ve seen things you wouldn’t believe: “Inception”. “The Fellowship of the Ring”. I saw Sigourney Weaver shoot a xenomorph into space until his lifeless rubber body glittered in the dark near LV-426. All these moments have been lost in time, like tears in the rain.

Available for the February 1st stream.

