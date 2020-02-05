advertisement

Book lovers, be happy! The 53rd California International Antiquarian Book Fair will be held at Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green Street, February 7-9.

This year, the country’s largest exhibition and sale of rare books celebrates the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage with a special exhibition titled “Votes for Women” that highlights the struggle for women’s political equality.

The semi-annual fair offers over 150 sellers of the Antiquarian Bookseller ‘Association of America (ABAA) and the International League of Antiquarian Booksellers (ILAB) the opportunity to purchase rare books, manuscripts, autographs, cards, fine print and photographs, and more.

The books found at the fair span six centuries of printing and cover everything, including the history of travel and exploration, early science and medicine, classic literature, children’s books, and illustrated books.

The weekend fair will also include a special homage to the 100th birthday of the author Ray Bradbury, a panel discussion related to the Votes for Women exhibition and seminars on various aspects of book collecting. On Sunday, February 9th, guests can submit three articles for free evaluation. There is also the Book Fair Find program, where retailers present collectibles at prices of up to $ 100 or less.

Tickets on Friday, February 7, are $ 25 and are valid for all three days. The proceeds from Friday will go to the Huntington Library, the art collections and the botanical gardens. Tickets on Saturday or Sunday cost $ 15. Book fair tickets and get a $ 5 discount for the Huntington Library in February. More information is available at cabookfair.com.

