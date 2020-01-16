advertisement

LOS ANGELES – A 5-year-old girl was hospitalized in a very serious condition on Thursday morning with a bullet wound in a house in South Los Angeles.

The police responded to an apartment near the intersection of 41st Place and Woodlawn Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and found the child under a gunshot wound, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Paramedics performed a scoop and run and took the girl to the hospital with an escort from the LAPD.

“I understand that she is in a very serious condition,” said LAPD-Lt. Raul Jovel on Thursday evening at KCAL9. “I don’t know if she has been downgraded, if she is still critical or not. I know that she is still being treated in the emergency room.”

The authorities informed KCAL9 that several family members were at home at the time of the shooting. However, it is unclear whether the shootout was committed or whether someone accidentally or deliberately shot the girl.

