‘Bojack Horseman’ is one of the smartest, funniest and heartbreaking adult animated series on the market. If you haven’t started watching it yet, you’ll want to go. Especially now that the latest episodes have arrived on Netflix.

The Netflix series sees the voice of Will Arnett Bojack Horseman, the former star of a sitcom from the 90s trying to rejuvenate his career.

The show also follows others in Bojack’s life, including his agent Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), the Negro Diane Nguyen (Alison Brie) and his best friend Todd Chavez (Aaron Paul).

It is a very funny spectacle populated by anthropomorphic humans and animals while being a thoughtful and heartbreaking spectacle, looking at depression, drug addiction, abuse and sexism among a lot of subjects and problems.

The series is well known for its moments that make you laugh and think, as well as those that make you cry. Here is our selection of the five saddest moments from “Bojack Horseman”.

5. Todd confronts Bojack

Despite all the verbal abuse he gets from him, Todd is a loyal friend of Bojack, who completely fucks Todd once but twice in the series. First, it ruins Todd’s space opera and his big dream of celebrity. Then he sleeps with Emily, whom Todd saw.

In this moving scene, Todd discovers the latter and hits Bojack with a few truths at home: “You can’t keep doing crappy things and then feel bad about yourself as it makes you feel good. You have to be better … you are all the things that are wrong with you. “

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AXeXnIlCUbE (/ integrated)

4. Princess Carolyn’s birthday

One of the biggest unsung heroes in the series – and in the life of Bojack – is probably Princess Carolyn. The character spends a really crappy time during the show, being completely unrecognized in the work, opening and closing his own agency, and suffering from a number of miscarriages. In addition, Bojack, for whom she is always there, although he is the worst customer, boyfriend and friend of all time, constantly drops her.

The episodes of Princess Carolyn are among the saddest in the series, including the one where she has a horrible day and at the end, we learn that it’s her birthday. But this one where the episode opens with his great-great-great-granddaughter talking about the struggles that his ancestor Princess Carolyn had to go through, only for us to learn that all of this is just one fantasy in the finale of the episode.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I2vqOUvwr0w (/ integrated)

3. Voices in my head

‘Bojack Horseman’ has had several innovative episodes that play with its usual format and among the most renowned are ‘Fish Out of Water’, ‘Free Churro’ and ‘Time’s Arrow’. Another is “ Stupid Piece of Sh **, ” which gives us more information than perhaps any other episode on how the mind of Bojack works.

Meanwhile, Bojack is having a normal day and we hear each of his self-flagellating thoughts, animated by rude animation. At the end of the episode, Hollyhock, who we think is Bojack’s daughter at this point, says that she also has constant thoughts of self-criticism. When asked if she will get out, Bojack hesitantly says that she will.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ZGmmvgIMNk (/ integrated)

2. Bojack’s mom

Bojack’s mother Bea is perhaps the biggest turnaround that “Bojack Horseman” fans have had in relation to a character. For the first three seasons of the show, we are convinced that it is downright worst and the reason for many Bojack problems. However, from episode one of season four, when we see Bea losing his brother in the war and his mother Honey in a lobotomy, we begin to understand what an unhappy life she had.

The saddest of all is the penultimate episode of the season, “Time’s Arrow”. Here we see Bea run away with Bojack’s father in the hope of a happy life only for their marriage to fail and her dreams to fall apart. Now we see Bea for all that she is – an old woman, suffering from dementia, without hope, without love, without even a happy memory to cling to. Until Bojack grants him the latter, at least.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jawOBAaQJA (/ integrated)

1. Sarah Lynn dies

Sarah Lynn’s story is so sad that the mere thought of it makes us cry.

The character rushes into the first season of the series as an actress who became a fierce and alcoholic pop star in the late twenties. She becomes sober a few seasons later, but Bojack is encouraged to go on a drug-fed bender that ends with her OD’ing. In her last moments, she talks about the wonders of the universe and wants to be an architect. “Sarah Lynn …? Sarah Lynn ..?”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o6ml5FdnXiA (/ integrated)

