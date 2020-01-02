advertisement

Amazon clearly became the largest online retailer in the country by offering floor prices for just about every other type of product you can imagine. That said, nowadays you can always find the best deals for Amazon’s own product lines. To start the new year, there is one line in particular that offers great discounts, and we’ve highlighted the five best bargains here in this post. First, you get the $ 50 Echo Dot – Amazon’s best-selling Echo device – for just $ 34.99 right now, or for $ 44.99 if you want the Echo Dot with clock, usually $ 60. You can also Save $ 10 on the new Echo Show 5 or the smart speaker from Echo, and the Echo Show 8 flagship is $ 30 off. Finally, as a bonus deal you can get a $ 90 Echo Show 5 for free if you buy a Ring Video Doorbell Pro!

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with free echo show 5

This bundle contains Echo Show 5 and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Connect your Ring doorbell to Alexa and then turn on announcements when your doorbell is pressed or movement is detected. Talk to visitors via compatible Echo devices by saying “Alexa, talk to the front door”.

This allows you to see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as movement is detected or when visitors press the doorbell

Requires a wired installation on existing doorbell cables. Compatible with iOS, Android, Mac and Windows 10 devices

Guard your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision

This allows you to check in at your accommodation at any time with video on request. Connectivity – 802.11 b / g / n WiFi connection at 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz. Wi-Fi speeds – requires a minimum upload speed of 1 Mbps, but 2 Mbps is recommended for optimum performance

Including lifetime theft protection: if your doorbell is stolen, we will replace it for free

Echo Dot

Meet Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly in small spaces.

Improved speaker quality – Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Combine with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.

Voice control of your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM and others.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, view the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

Voice control your smart home – Switch on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors and more with compatible connected devices.

Connect with others – Call almost everyone hands-free. Come directly to other rooms in your house or make an announcement in each room with a compatible Echo device.

Alexa has skills – With tens of thousands of skills and counting, Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new skills such as fitness tracking, playing games and more.

Designed to protect your privacy – Built with multiple layers of privacy protection and controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones.

Echo Dot with clock

Our most popular smart speaker – Now available with an LED display that can display the time, outside temperature or timers.

Perfect for your bedside table – Ask Alexa to set an alarm. Tap the top to snooze. The light sensor automatically adjusts the brightness of the screen day or night.

Voice control of your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM and others. You can also listen to Audible audio books.

Enjoy stereo sound – Combine with a second Echo Dot for rich stereo sound. Fill your home with music with compatible Echo devices in different rooms.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, view the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

Voice control your smart home – Switch on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors and more with compatible connected devices.

Alexa has skills – With tens of thousands of skills and counting, Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new skills such as fitness tracking, playing games and more.

Designed to protect your privacy – Built with multiple layers of privacy controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones.

Echo show 5

Compact 5.5 ″ smart screen with Alexa ready to help

Manage the agenda, create task lists, receive weather and traffic updates, cook along with recipes.

View movies, news and TV shows. Listen to songs, radio stations and audio books.

Devices that are compatible with voice control or manage them via the display.

Call friends or family via voice or video with compatible Echo devices, Alexa app or Skype.

Personalize by choosing a favorite watch face or album from Amazon Photos. Create routines and alarms to start your day.

Manage your privacy with the microphone / camera power button or the built-in camera shutter.

Alexa can show you more – With an 8 ″ HD screen and stereo sound, Alexa can help you manage your day at a glance.

Be entertained – Ask Alexa to show you movie trailers, TV shows, movies or the news. Or listen to radio stations, podcasts and audio books.

Connect to video calls and messages – Call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo-enabled device with a screen. Make announcements on other devices in your house.

Control your smart home devices that are compatible with voice control or manage them on the user-friendly display. Ask Alexa to show your security cameras, control lights and adjust thermostats.

Make it yours – Show off your Amazon Photos albums. Adjust your home screen. Make morning routines to start your day.

Tailored for your life – cook along to step-by-step recipes. Easily update to-do lists and calendars. View of weather and traffic on the way out.

Designed to protect your privacy – Disconnect the microphones and the camera electronically at the touch of a button. Slide the built-in shutter to cover the camera.

Echo

Meet Echo – Echo (3rd generation) has new premium speakers powered by Dolby to play 360 ° audio with clear vocals and dynamic bass response.

Enjoy premium sound – Personalize your listening experience by adjusting the equalizer settings. Combine with a second Echo (3rd gene) or Echo Plus (2nd gene) for stereo sound and add more basic with an Echo Sub.

Voice control of your music – Ask Alexa for a song, artist or genre from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM and more. Play multi-room music on compatible Echo devices in different rooms.

Voice control your smart home – Switch on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors and more with compatible connected devices.

Keep your family in sync – Use your Alexa devices as an intercom and talk to every room in the house with Drop In and announcements.

Alexa has skills – With tens of thousands of skills and counting, Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new skills such as fitness tracking, playing games and more.

Designed to protect your privacy – Built with multiple layers of privacy controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones.

