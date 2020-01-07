advertisement

CES is the largest consumer electronics show of the year, and consumer technology companies use it as a platform to present their products of the future. That said, there are certain things that have become commonplace at CES every year, so they are no longer very exciting. We know that larger and better TVs with a higher resolution and smaller edges are shown every year. We know that faster, more powerful laptops with slimmer designs will be announced. We know that internet connectivity will be added to more and more ‘smart’ devices as the space of Internet of Things continues to expand. Just as useful as giant TVs and toothbrushes connected to the internet, the repetition has made these announcements a bit boring. Of course, it’s great to get a taste of the new gadgets that will be released in the course of the coming year, but what about the chic, futuristic new technology that companies are now using in 5 or even 10 years’ time to work?

Samsung organized its gigantic CES 2020 press conference on Monday evening, and yes, the company of course debuted with a lot of gigantic TVs and faster, more powerful laptops. But that is not what we are going to focus on today. Instead, we’re going to take a look at the most futuristic things Samsung has announced so far at CES 2020, while Samsung continues to share its vision of a connected future in which almost all aspects of our lives are affected by digital devices and services.

Ballie

The theme of Samsung’s major CES 2020 keynote this year was the “Age of Experience”, which Samsung calls its vision of combining hardware, software and AI to provide digital experiences in all aspects of our lives. At home, Samsung thinks that its new robot Ballie can play an important role in realizing that vision.

Ballie is “a small, rolling robot that you understand, support, and respond to your needs to be actively helpful throughout the house.” As you can see in the video above, Ballie is actually the next logical step in digital personal assistants, initially supplementing and then perhaps replacing current solutions such as Alexa and Siri. Ballie can open your smart curtains and wake you up in the morning, make your coffee, arrange your robot vacuum cleaner when there is a mess to clean up, provide home security and even communicate with your pet while you’re away, and more.

GEMS

No, not Hidden Gems, the new Adam Sandler movie that people can’t talk about. GEMS, as in “Gait Enhancing & Motivating System.”

Samsung announced its new GEMS platform during the CES 2020 keynote and even gave a live demonstration of how this futuristic practice platform works. Augmented Reality is not yet the game-changing technology that everyone thought it would be a few years ago, but there are absolutely niche solutions that use AR in smart ways, and the idea of ​​wearing AR glasses and an AI-driven virtual personal using a trainer is definitely a smart one that can help motivate us during training at home.

Seamless Smart Living at home

Image source: Samsung

From Samsung’s announcement: “In the kitchen, appliances become cooking partners – a personal chef, nutritionist and store assistant come together. Advanced AI technology on the Family Hub for 2020 refrigerators can identify items stored in the refrigerator, suggest recipes based on what’s inside and coming up with weekly meal plans. In addition, an independent growing station for garden products and Bot Chef, an assistant for food preparation, will make the culinary journey of the future more enjoyable and personal. “

I don’t know how you are doing, but the idea of ​​a virtual personal chef who can take away all ideas about what to make for dinner and even help with food preparation and cooking sounds like a dream come true.

Bot Air

Image source: Samsung

We already have robot vacuum cleaners that clean our floors for us. There is even a new Roomba model at the moment that can empty the garbage and dust bin on its own, so that it can work for months without anyone touching it. But Samsung has taken the concept of autonomous home cleaning to a higher level with its new Bot Air robot. It has a style similar to the Bot Clean robot vacuum cleaner that Samsung unveiled last year, but this handy robot does not clean your floors. Instead, it is in constant communication with sensors in your house that measure air quality and it moves from room to room to purify the air when needed.

NEON

Image source: NEON

Do you see those people in the image above? But guess what: they are not people at all. Instead, they are ‘artificial people’ that were announced at CES 2020, and they were made by a Samsung-funded startup called NEON.

We have heard many rumors this year about Samsung’s artificial people before CES, and now they are finally official. What are they exactly? NEON, the startup funded by Samsung’s Technology and Advanced Research Labs program, calls them “computationally created virtual creatures that look and behave like real people, with the ability to show emotions and intelligence.” If that’s frightening and reminiscent of a Terminator movie, well it is. However, these AI beings currently only exist in the digital world.

No, NEONs are not Androids who will walk around in the physical world among us, but virtual avatars that look and behave like real people. With what purpose? Expecting to be visual representations of Alexa-like personal assistants in the early days, NEON has visions of creating everything from virtual teachers and financial advisors to caregivers, caretakers, TV anchors, and even actors in movies and TV shows .

Image source: Samsung

