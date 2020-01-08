advertisement

1. Justin Timberlake

She dated the singer from 1998 to 2002. The relationship ended in great controversy saying Britney was unfaithful. The song Timberlake released called “Cry me a river” didn’t help much.

2. Kevin Federline

She dated him from 2004 to 2007, the dancer is the father of her two children and was her second husband. During these times, the press’ stress and the fact that her career would collapse pushed her to her limits and Britney had some personal problems.

3. Charlie Ebersol

Britney went out with him for a year, but the relationship ended because they were very incompatible. The singer removed all traces of him from her life.

4. Jason Trawick

She had a long and stable relationship with him, unfortunately the spark gradually broke off until they decided to separate.

5. Jared Leto

While it’s an unproven rumor, it got loud in 2003 that the singer and musician had an affair after Britney ended up with Justin. It was said that both wanted to take revenge on their ex because Cameron Diaz, Leto’s former partner, was with Timberlake at the time.

