advertisement

This is John Simpson, president and CEO of the CANA Group of Companies, announcing a $ 5 million donation to the U. School of Public Policy. The donation will help launch the Simpson Center for Agriculture and Food Innovation and Public Education.

Amanda Stephenson / Postmedia

A newly announced agricultural research center at the University of Calgary aims to help Western Canadian farmers and ranchers tackle key industry challenges such as trade and climate change.

advertisement

Powered by a $ 5 million donation from John Simpson, president and CEO of the CANA Group of Companies, the research center will be housed within the U of C. School of Public Policy It will be called the Simpson Center for Agricultural and Food Innovation and Public Education.

Global demand for food is rising, giving Canada an unprecedented opportunity to boost its exports, U of C President Ed McCauley said at the center’s launch event on Friday. However, the agricultural sector is also vulnerable to the impacts of government policy on global issues such as trade and climate change.

The research center is thought to be a “reliable and balanced voice” for Canadian agri-food and agribusiness that will focus on timely and relevant topics, McCauley said. The goal is for the center’s work to influence decision-making and strengthen Canada’s agricultural sector.

“We all benefit from informed and data driven policy that helps drive growth in the agricultural sector,” he said.

Other areas of research focus for the center will include food and agricultural technology and the place of agriculture as a key resource sector.

The Alberta Cattle Feeders Association, Alberta Calf Producers and the Canadian Livestock Association have also donated to the center.

astephenson@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/AmandaMsteph

advertisement