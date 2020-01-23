advertisement

The Montreal Canadiens will most likely be the NHL 2020 seller at the close of trading. Here’s a look at three players that should be considered.

Last season, the Montreal Canadiens failed to reach the playoffs, despite accumulating 96 points. That was more than three teams from the Western Conference who contested the postseason. This gave them hope for the 2019-20 season. Unfortunately this season for the Canadians did not go as planned.

They had two separate losses in at least eight games and will be starting the All-Star break by 10 points in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Canadians have to decide whether they want to be buyers or sellers. This is an easy choice since the latter is the clear answer.

Even if the Canadians are added to their roster, they are no less flawed. Sure, adding Ilya Kovalchuk undoubtedly helped them. But they’re still not close to being a playoff team. Ergo, the Habs are likely to hear offers for several of their players as the trading deadline approaches.

For which players should the Canadians listen to offers? Who should you trade? Here’s a look at three players for whom the Canadians should trade or at least maintain offers until the NHL closes on February 24th.

Tomas Tatar

If Canadians want to be salespeople, they have to listen to offers for almost everyone. Yes, that includes Tomas Tatar, who was brilliant for the Canadiens this season. During the all-star break, he leads the team in goals (17), assists (26) and points (43) as well as in Powerplay goals (7).

Tatar has one year left for his deal, so Canadians shouldn’t be in a hurry to trade it. You can always visit a trade in the off-season or wait until the next season if you can’t find an extension. That said, Tatar is their only squad player who would get a significant return on a trade. Refusing to listen to offers for him would be negligent. Trading him for less than a huge return would also be careless.

