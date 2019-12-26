advertisement

A 35-year-old man who has been charged with murdering two friends found dead in an apartment in North Belfast has “allowed unrestricted entry” after a court hearing on Thursday.

Steven McBrine is accused of killing 37-year-old Frances Murray and Joseph Dutton (47) in a row.

The bodies of the victims were discovered in Kinnaird Close on Monday afternoon. McBrine, also from Kinnaird Close, appeared before the Belfast Magistrates’ Court, which was charged with double murder.

He entered the dock with handcuffs and nodded to confirm that he understood the allegations against him. No deposit was requested during the brief hearing.

Defense attorney Denis Moloney described the case as a “great tragedy” involving friends who had been drinking together.

He presented it to a detective: “During the interview, the accused … presented a complete and open report.”

Mr. Moloney told the court that McBrine and the two victims were friends who lived close to each other. “The accused knew the parties involved, they were traveling together,” he said.

“Unfortunately, an argument arose and two people died. The defendant worked fully with the authorities. ”

McBrine has been taken into custody and will appear again on January 23 via video link.

Police were called to Kinnaird Close after a member reported to the public that the bodies of the victims had been found.

Other residents of the apartment complex and surrounding houses were temporarily evacuated when a major operation was undertaken.

Police officers believe that there was some kind of argument in the apartment where Ms. Murray and Mr. Dutton were discovered.

They are also trying to locate a bag of blood-soaked clothing that is believed to have been thrown away in the area.

