advertisement

The incident occurred early Monday morning at Three Trees in Donegal and affected a single car.

A man in his mid-30s died in the early morning hours of a Monday as a result of a traffic accident in Donegal.

Rescue services and the Coast Guard at Gardaí in Muff visited the site of a single vehicle collision at Three Trees at Quigley’s Point in Donegal at around 4 a.m. on Monday morning (February 3).

A male driver, in his mid-30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital for autopsy.

advertisement

Muff / Moville-Strasse R238 (R238) is currently closed to forensic investigators on Lake Garda due to local diversions and is expected to reopen on Monday afternoon.

Gardaí appeals to all who have information about this incident, in particular to all road users with camera shots who were on the Muff / Moville Street between 3:00 and 4:30 a.m., the Buncrana Garda Station at (074) 932 Contact 0540 on Lake Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Lake Garda station.

advertisement