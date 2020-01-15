advertisement

Rental homes in South Wigston may soon be subject to stringent controls if plans to introduce selective licensing are approved.

The Oadby and Wigston borough councils are currently asking people for their opinion on plans to introduce a program that would require homeowners to pay £ 805 in fees for a license.

Part of the program would mean that homes would be inspected to make sure they meet the criteria for decent homes.

During inspections, officers will look for the following 29 hazards identified in a guide produced by DASH East Midlands – an initiative working with local authorities, landowners, landlords and tenants to ensure compliance with decent housing standards.

Fire hazards, faulty wiring and lighting are all on the list

If tenants’ properties present any of the following hazards, they should contact their owner.

Wet growth and mold

Threats to mental and physical well-being related to humidity, mold, fungal growths and mites.

Excess cold

Health threats from exposure to sub-optimal indoor temperatures.

Excess heat

Caused by excessively high interior temperatures.

Asbestos

Caused by exposure to asbestos and manufactured mineral fibers (MMF).

biocides

Health threats from chemicals used to treat mold and wood growth in homes.

Mold, dirty water and carbon monoxide are all listed risks

Carbon monoxide

Dangers due to high levels of CO, NO2, SO2 and smoke in the atmosphere.

Drive

Health threats from ingestion of lead.

Radiation

Health threats from radon, airborne or dissolved in water.

Unburned combustible gas

The threat of suffocation from combustible gas escaping into the atmosphere inside a home.

Volatile organic compounds (VOCs)

VOCs are a diverse group of organic chemicals that include formaldehyde which is gaseous at room temperature and is found in a variety of materials in the home.

Crowds and space

Health risks associated with lack of living space to sleep and normal family / home life.

Entrance by intruders

Problems keeping a home secure against unauthorized entry and maintenance of a defensible space.

Lighting

Threats to physical and mental health linked to inadequate natural and / or artificial light. It includes the psychological effect associated with the view from the accommodation through the glazing.

Noise

Threats to physical and mental health caused by exposure to noise inside the dwelling.

Domestic hygiene, parasites and waste

Health hazards due to poor design, layout and construction to the point where the accommodation cannot be easily kept clean and hygienic; access to accommodation for parasites; inadequate and unhygienic arrangements for the storage and disposal of household waste.

Food safety

Threats of infection due to inadequate facilities for the storage, preparation and cooking of food.

Personal hygiene, sanitation and drainage

Threats of infection and threats to mental health associated with personal hygiene, including personal washing and clothing washing facilities, sanitation and drainage.

Water supply

The quality and adequacy of the supply of drinking water and for household purposes such as cooking, washing, cleaning and sanitation.

Falls in the bathroom

Falls associated with a bath, shower or similar installation.

Other falls

Falls on any flat surface such as floors, yards and paths. It also includes falls associated with tripping steps, thresholds or ramps, where the level change is less than 300 mm.

Falls on stairs or steps

Falls associated with stairs, steps and ramps. It includes falls on stairs or internal ramps inside the accommodation, internal stairs or internal ramps inside a building, access to housing and common facilities or means of evacuation in the event of fire. It also includes protections against falling stairs, steps or ramps.

Falls between levels

Fall from one level to another, inside or outside a home. For example, falls from windows, falls from balconies or landings, falls from accessible roofs, basement wells and retaining walls in the garden.

Electrical hazards

Risk of electric shock or electric burns, including lightning strikes.

Fire

Uncontrolled fire and smoke threats. This includes injuries from clothing that has ignited, which seems common when people try to put out a fire. This does not include clothing igniting by a controlled fire through a gas flame or an open fire used for space heating.

Hot surfaces and materials

Burns or injuries caused by contact with a hot flame or fire, and contact with hot objects or hot liquids without water, and burns – injuries caused by contact with hot liquids and vapors. This includes burns from clothing that has ignited due to a controlled fire or flame.

Collision and entrapment

This includes the risk of physical injury due to entrapment of body parts in architectural features, for example trapping limbs or fingers in doors / windows.

Explosions

Threat of the explosion, debris generated by the explosion and the partial or total collapse of a building following an explosion.

Position of amenities

Threats of physical constraint associated with the functional space and other characteristics of the dwellings.

Structural collapse

The threat of collapse of the home, or part of the fabric falling due to inadequate fixation or dilapidation, or due to adverse weather conditions. Structural failure can occur internally or externally.

Leave on board.

(Image: fazon1 / getty)

The document also includes the following summary of owner’s responsibilities …

• Maintain the exterior of the dwelling and all structural elements

• Maintain the interior installations that are part of the accommodation

• Provide all the equipment necessary to provide public services safely and properly

• Make sure all bathrooms are properly installed and well maintained

• Maintain all drains, drainage pipes, rainwater, inlet gutters and inspection chambers

• Provide a hygienic kitchen environment including sinks, drainers, worktops, cooking facilities,

cabinets, shelves and food storage

• Maintain the air bricks, the air vents, open the windows lights and the mechanical and non-mechanical mechanisms

ventilation equipment

• Regularly maintain central heating and hot water systems

.

