When 2019 came to an end, it was again not a match in terms of which streaming series remained most popular with viewers in all major services and easily steered its rivals with the power of a stormtrooper’s blaster. The Mandalorian, a force to be reckoned with (no pun intended) during the last week of the year, remained the streaming TV series that subscribers in every major service spent most of their time watching, through a single bill.

The series – the first live TV show with Star Wars – gave Disney + its first bona fide hit and was broadcast the final of its first season of 8 times a week on December 27 on December 27. Of course it comes back for a second season (with creator Jon Favreau confirming so much on the day of the final tweet) and Deadline who simultaneously teases us with the word that established characters from the Star Wars films will appear during season 2 .

The show’s resilience as a streaming hit comes to us through the team of streaming search engine Reelgood, which provides us with weekly data on the streaming TV series that are most viewed based on the behavior of millions of Reelgood users . For our last look at what viewers had the most binge in 2019 – for the period between December 24 and January 1 – the Mandalorian was again at the top of the list, because it has been almost the entire series’ running. That, if you ask me, was to be expected.

For the rest you can view the complete list of the 21 most viewed programs in the different streamers below. Interesting to see that both The Witcher and You are at the top of the list for the last week of the year, both long-awaited recent additions to Netflix (in the form of season 1 for The Witcher and season 2 for you). Similarly for HBO’s Watchmen, which is still running high, and also interesting is the fact that it doesn’t look like as many people as you might have decided to stream Friends one last time before the series left Netflix for good before it was added to HBO Max in a few months.

Here is the full list for the week:

