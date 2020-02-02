advertisement

Check out the full list of winners of the guild ceremony that takes place in Beverly Hills on Saturday night.

The Writers Guild of America Awards are currently being given at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. This year’s host for the celebration of the best in film, television, online and radio is “Saturday Night Live”, Alaun Ana Gasteyer.

A week before the Oscars, four nominees for the best original screenplay for the Writers Guild Award are coming up: “1917”, “Knives Out”, “Marriage Story” and “Parasite”. The WGA exchanged the fifth Oscar-nominated screenplay “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” for a nomination for “Booksmart”.

advertisement

Check out the full list of winners.

Film nominations

Original screenplay

“1917” written by Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

“Booksmart” written by Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Susanna Fogel and Katie Silberman

“Knives Out” written by Rian Johnson

“Marriage History”, written by Noah Baumbach

“Parasite” screenplay by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, story by Bong Joon Ho (Winner)

connected

connected

Custom screenplay

“A Nice Day in the Neighborhood”, written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster, inspired by the article “Can You Say … Hero?” By Tom Junod

“The Irishman”, screenplay by Steven Zaillian, based on the book “I Heard You Paint Houses” by Charles Brandt

“Jojo Rabbit”, written by Taika Waititi, based on the book “Caging Skies” by Christine Leunens (Winner)

“Joker”, written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, based on characters from DC Comics

“Little Women” screenplay by Greta Gerwig based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott

Documentary script

“Citizen K” written by Alex Gibney

“Foster” written by Mark Jonathan Harris

“The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley”, written by Alex Gibney

“Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People”, written by Robert Seidman and Oren Rudavsky

“The Kingmaker” written by Lauren Greenfield

TV nominations

Drama Series

“The Crown,” written by James Graham, David Hancock, Peter Morgan

“The Maid’s Tale”, written by Marissa Jo Cerar, Yahlin Chang, Nina Fiore, Dorothy Fortenberry, Jacey Heldrich, John Herrera, Maxcy, Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder and Eric Tuchman

“Mindhunter” written by Pamela Cederquist, Joshua Donen, Marcus Gardley, Shaun Grant, Liz Hannah, Phillip Howze, Jason Johnson, Doug Jung, Colin J. Louro, Alex Metcalf, Courtenay Miles, Dominic Orlando, Joe Penhall and Ruby Rae Spiegel

“Succession” written by Jesse Armstrong, Alice Birch, Jon Brown, Jonathan Glatzer, Cord Jefferson, Mary Laws, Lucy Prebble, Tony Roche, Gary Shteyngart, Susan Soon He Stanton and Will Tracy

“Guardians” written by Lila Byock, Nick Cuse, Christal Henry, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Cord Jefferson, Jeff Jensen, Claire Kiechel, Damon Lindelof, Janine Nabers, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Tom Spezialy and Carly Wray

Comedy series

“Barry” written by Alec Berg, Duffy Boudreau, Bill Hader, Emily Heller, Jason Kim, Taofik Kolade and Elizabeth Sarnoff

“The Wonderful Woman Maisel”, written by Kate Fodor, Noah Gardenswartz, Daniel Goldfarb, Alison Leiby, Daniel Palladino, Sono Patel, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Jordan Temple

“PEN15” written by Jeff Chan, Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Gabe Liedman, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Andrew Rhymer, Jessica Watson and Sam Zvibleman

“Russian Doll” written by Jocelyn Bioh, Flora Birnbaum, Cirocco Dunlap, Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, Tami Sagher and Allison Silverman

“Veep” written by Gabrielle Allan-Greenberg, Rachel Axler, Emilia Barrosse, Ted Cohen, Jennifer Crittenden, Alex Gregory, Steve Hely, Peter Huyck, Erik Kenward, Billy Kimball, David Mandel, Ian Maxtone-Graham, Dan Mintz, Lew Morton, Dan O’Keefe, Georgia Pritchett and Leila Strachan

New series

“Dead To Me” written by Rebecca Addelman, Njeri Brown, Liz Feldman, Kelly Hutchinson, Anthony King, Emma Rathbone, Kate Robin and Abe Sylvia

“PEN15” written by Jeff Chan, Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Gabe Liedman, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Andrew Rhymer, Jessica Watson and Sam Zvibleman

“Russian Doll” written by Jocelyn Bioh, Flora Birnbaum, Cirocco Dunlap, Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, Tami Sagher and Allison Silverman

“Guardians” written by Lila Byock, Nick Cuse, Christal Henry, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Cord Jefferson, Jeff Jensen, Claire Kiechel, Damon Lindelof, Janine Nabers, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Tom Spezialy and Carly Wray

“What we do in the shade”, written by Jesse Armstrong, Sam Bain, Jemaine Clement, Josh Lieb, Iain Morris, Stefani Robinson, Duncan Sarkies, Marika Sawyer, Tom Scharpling, Paul Simms and Taika Waititi

Original long form

“Chernobyl” written by Craig Mazin

“The Terror: Infamy”, written by Max Borenstein, Alessandra DiMona, Shannon Goss, Steven Hanna, Naomi Iizuka, Benjamin Klein, Danielle Roderick, Tony Tost and Alexander Woo

“Togo” written by Tom Flynn

“True Detective” written by Alessandra DiMona, Graham Gordy, Gabriel Hobson, David Milch and Nic Pizzolatto

Customized long shape

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” written by Vince Gilligan

“Fosse / Verdon” written by Debora Cahn, Joel Fields, Ike Holter, Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Charlotte Stoudt and Tracey Scott Wilson, based on the book “Fosse” by Sam Wasson

“The Loudest Voice”, written by John Harrington Bland, Laura Eason, Tom McCarthy, Alex Metcalf, Gabriel Sherman and Jennifer Stahl, based on the book “The Loudest Voice in the Room” and the

New York Magazine article by Gabriel Sherman

“Incredible,” written by Michael Chabon, Susannah Grant, Becky Mode, Jennifer Schuur, and Ayelet Waldman, based on the articles “An Incredible History of Rape” and “This American Life” in “Anatomy of Doubt” “

Original short form New media

“After Forever” written by Michael Slade & Kevin Spirtas

“Special” written by Ryan O’Connell

animation

“Bob’s Burger”, “Bed, Bob & Beyond”, written by Kelvin Yu

“Bob’s Burger”, “The Gene Mile”, written by Steven Davis

“The Simpsons”, “Go Big or Go Homer”, written by John Frink

“BoJack Horseman”, “A horse goes into rehab”, written by Elijah Aron

“The Simpsons”, “Livin ‘La Pura Vida”, written by Brian Kelley

“The Simpsons,” “Thanksgiving of Horror,” written by Dan Vebber

Episodic drama

“Mr. Robot”, “407 Proxy Authentication Required”, written by Sam Esmail

“Ray Donovan,” “A good man is hard to find,” written by Joshua Marston

“The OA”, “Mirror Mirror”, written by Dominic Orlando and Claire Kiechel

“The Crown”, “Moon Dust”, written by Peter Morgan

“This is us”, “Our little island girl”, written by Eboni Freeman

“Succession,” “Tern Haven,” written by Will Tracy

Episodic comedy

“Orange is the new black”, “Here we get out”, written by Jenji Kohan

“The wonderful woman Maisel”, “It’s comedy or cabbage”, written by Amy Sherman-Palladino

“Live with Yourself”, “Nice Knowing You”, written by Timothy Greenberg

“Dead for me”, “Pilot”, written by Liz Feldman

“Towards a God in Central Florida,” “The Stinker Thinker,” written by Robert F. Funke and Matt Lutsky

“Veep”, “Veep”, written by David Mandel

Comedy / Variety Talk Series

“Conan”, chief author Matt O’Brien; Writers Jose Arroyo, Glenn Boozan, Daniel Cronin, Andrés du Bouchet, Jessie Gaskell, Brian Kiley, Laurie Kilmartin, Todd Levin, Levi MacDougall, Conan O’Brien, Andy Richter, Frank Smiley and Mike Sweeney

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”, chief author Melinda Taub; Written under the supervision of Joe Grossman and Nicole Silverberg; Writers Samantha Bee, Kristen Bartlett, Pat Cassels, Sean Crespo, Mike Drucker, Mathan Erhardt, Miles Kahn and Sahar Rizvi; special material by Allison Silverman

“Last week with John Oliver tonight,” lead writers Dan Gurewitch, Jeff Maurer, Jill Twiss and July Weiner; Writers Tim Carvell, Daniel O’Brien, John Oliver, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Ben Silva and Seena Vali

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”, chief author Alex Baze; Supervision of writers Sal Gentile and Seth Reiss; The authors are Jermaine Affonso, Karen Chee, Bryan Donaldson, Matt Goldich, Dina Gusovsky, Jenny Hagel, Allison Hord, Mike Karnell, John Lutz, Seth Meyers, Ian Morgan, Amber Ruffin, Mike Scollins, Mike Shoemaker and Ben Warheit

“The Late Late Show with James Corden”, chief authors Lauren Greenberg and Ian Karmel; Writers Demi Adejuyigbe, James Corden, Rob Crabbe, Lawrence Dai, Nate Fernald, Caroline Goldfarb, Olivia Harewood, David Javerbaum, John Kennedy, Kayleigh Lamm, James Longman, Jared Moskowitz, CeCe Pleasants, Tim Siedell, Benjamin Stout, Tom Thriveni, Louis Waymouth and Ben Winston

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, chief authors Jay Katsir and Opus Moreschi; Writers Michael Brumm, River Clegg, Aaron Cohen, Stephen Colbert, Paul Dinello, Ariel Dumas, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Greg Iwinski, Barry Julien, Daniel Kibblesmith, Eliana Kwartler, Matt Lappin, Asher Perlman, Tom Purcell, Kate Sidley, Jen Spyra, Brian Stack and John Thibodeaux

Comedy / Variety Specials

“Desi Lydic: Abroad”, written by Devin Delliquanti and Lauren Sarver Means

“Fully frontal with Samantha Bee gifts: Not the White House correspondents’ dinner, part 2,” said editor-in-chief Melinda Taub. Written under the supervision of Joe Grossman and Nicole Silverberg; Writers Samantha Bee, Kristen Bartlett, Pat Cassels, Sean Crespo, Mike Drucker, Mathan Erhardt, Lewis Friedman, Miles Kahn and Sahar Rizvi; special material by Allison Silverman

“The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019”, editors Lauren Greenberg and Ian Karmel; The authors Demi Adejuyigbe, James Corden, Rob Crabbe, Lawrence Dai, Nate Fernald, Caroline Goldfarb, John Kennedy, James Longman, Jared Moskowitz, CeCe Pleasants, Tim Siedell, Benjamin D. Stout, Tom Thriveni, Louis Waymouth and Ben Winston

“Ramy Youssef: Feelings”, written by Ramy Youssef

Comedy / Variety Sketch Series

“At home with Amy Sedaris,” authors Cole Escola, Amy Sedaris and Allison Silverman

“I think you should go with Tim Robinson,” wrote Jeremy Beiler, Zach Kanin, Tim Robinson and John Solomon

“Saturday Night Live”, editors-in-chief Michael Che, Colin Jost and Kent Sublette; Support for the writers Anna Drezen, Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green and Streeter Seidell; older writer Bryan Tucker; Pete Schultz, Weekend Update Headwriter; Writers James Anderson, Neal Brennan, Andrew Briedis, Dan Bulla, Megan Callahan, Steven Castillo, Emma Clark, Andrew Dismukes, Alison Gates, Tim Herlihy, Steve Higgins, Sam Jay, Erik Kenward, Steve Koren, Rob Klein, Michael Koman, Dan License, Alan Linic, Eli Coyote Mandel, Dave McCary, Dennis McNicholas, Lorne Michaels, John Mulaney, Josh Patten, Jasmin Pierce, Katie Rich, Simon Rich, Gary Richardson, Marika Sawyer, Robert Smigel, Mark Steinbach, Will Stephen, Julio Torres and Bowen Yang

Quiz and audience participation

“Are you smarter than a fifth grader?” Writer Bret Calvert; Writers Seth Harrington and Rosemarie DiSalvo

“Hollywood Game Night”, chief authors Ann Slichter and Grant Taylor; Writers Michael Agbabian, Marshall Davis, Allie Kokesh and Dwight D. Smith

“Jeopardy!” – Authors Matthew Caruso, John Duarte, Harry Friedman, Mark Gaberman, Debbie Griffin, Michele Loud, Robert McClenaghan, Jim Rhine, Steve D. Tamerius and Billy Wisse

“Who will be a millionaire,” said chief author Stephen Melcher. Writers Kyle Beakley, Patricia A. Cotter, Ryan Hopak, Gary Lucy, James Rowley and Ann Slichter

daytime drama

“Days of Our Life,” authors Lorraine Broderick, Ron Carlivati, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Rick Draughon, Dave Kreizman, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katie Schock and Betsy Snyder

“General Hospital”, lead authors Shelly Altman, Christopher Van Etten and Dan O’Connor; Associated lead author Anna T. Cascio; Writers Barbara Bloom, Suzanne Flynn, Charlotte Gibson, Lucky Gold, Kate Hall, Elizabeth Korte, Donny Sheldon and Scott Sickles

The authors Amanda L. Beall, Jeff Beldner, Sara Bibles, Matt Clifford, Annie Compton, Christopher Dunn, Sara Endsley, Janice Ferri Esser, Mellinda Hensley, Lynn Martin, Anne Schoettle and Natalie Minardi Slater Teresa Zimmerman (Winner)

Children’s episodes, long form and specials

“Alexa & Katie,” “It’s just … strange,” written by Romi Barta

“Family reunion,” “Do you remember Black Elvis?” Written by Howard Jordan Jr.

“Family Reunion,” “Do you remember how it all started?” Written by Meg DeLoatch

“Alexa & Katie,” “Stupid Portfolio,” written by Nancy Cohen

“Jim Henson’s” The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance “,” Time to Make … My Move “, written by Javier Grillo-Marxuach

Documentary – Current Events

“Frontline”, “Coal’s Deadly Dust”, written by Elaine McMillion Sheldon

“Frontline”, “The Mueller Investigation”, written by Michael Kirk & Mike Wiser

“Frontline,” “Trump’s Trade War,” written by Rick Young

Documentary – Other than current events

“American Experience”, “Chasing the Moon, Part 1: A Place Beyond the Sky”, written by Robert Stone

“Frontline”, “Right To Fail”, written by Tom Jennings

“Frontline”, “Supreme Revenge”, written by Michael Kirk & Mike Wiser

New script – regularly scheduled, bulletin or breaking report

Special edition of “CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell”, “Terror in America: The Massacres in El Paso and Dayton”, written by Jerry Cipriano, Joe Clines and Bob Meyer

Message script – analysis, feature, or comment

“A King’s Place”, “Atlanta, EP.3”, written by Jessica Moulite, Ashley Velez; TheRoot.com

“60 minutes”, “Fly Like An Eagle”, written by Katie Kerbstat Jacobson, Scott Pelley and Nicole Young

“It’s the time of year: Jesus has been widely accepted as white,” written by Joon Chung, Felice León, and Ashley Velez; TheRoot.com

“Toxic Water Crisis Still This Haunts New York Town” written by Lena Jackson; HuffPost.com

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement