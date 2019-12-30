advertisement

The 2020 Volvo XC40 starts at $ 39,750 for Momentum embellishment, $ 45,650 for R-Design and $ 48,200 for Inscription (Submitted)

Volvo entered the luxury compact SUV market – one of the most significant growth areas – with the all-new XC40 for the 2019 model year. Although the Volvo XC40 is the most expensive SUV available in Volvo’s lineup, the vehicle still offers quality top with a long list of features and details. The 2020 model only continues with minor modifications to the feature list, including standard garment seats and elimination of power folding rear seats. The 2020 Volvo XC40 is currently the third best-selling luxury sub-compact SUV, following the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA – this shows that Volvo is doing something right with this stylish model.

The only question is … is it good enough to compete with the likes of the Audi Q3, BMW X1 / X2 and the new Lexus UX, to name a few of the competitors.

design

The exterior and interior of the Volvo XC40 are clearly geared towards a youthful market with a focus on “clean design” and trendy elements. The outside is not light at all, but it is safe and looks like it has a strong feel all around, no doubt helped by large wheels, good ground clearance and a mature attitude.

The interior has a Nordic flair and is practical and luxurious at the same time. The seats are more than adequate for long drives, and there is ample cargo space (1628 liters) and storage boxes at every turn.

In terms of technology, the Volvo XC40 comes standard with an S8-inch touch screen, three USB ports, an eight-speaker Harman audio system, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities. Standard safety features include traffic sign recognition, a rear-view camera, automatic emergency braking, as well as roadside departure and collision warning.

What’s more, the XC40 comes with Intellisafe technology that is part of Volvo’s security, such as City Safe designed to avoid collisions with cyclists, pedestrians and other vehicles in an urban environment. The XC40 receives high ratings from the likes of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. After all, it’s a Volvo (though it’s now owned by a Chinese company) and so we should expect nothing less about safety ratings.

Performance

Drivers have a choice of two streams: the T4 FWD 2.0-liter inline-four engine producing 184 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque or the T5 AWD turbo-four engine producing 248 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are paired with a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission. Opting for the T5 AWD will cost you an extra $ 2,6600. Driving modes include Comfort, Eco, Dynamic, Off-Road and an individual way for more personalization.

The fuel economy for the T5 engine is 10.3 / 7.5 / 9.0 L / 100km for the city / highway / respectively, respectively.

The XC40 is riding smooth and quiet, if somewhat stiff when compared to its Japanese competition. But its handling and overall performance is average – perhaps the BMW X1 handles better and the Audi Q3 rides better. Volvo feels a level up when it comes to refinement, except for the stop-and-go feature that is a little weird in execution.

The only really annoying feature of the XC40 is the fact that you have to push the gear forward or backward (for car or rear) twice; yes as in double tapping. Maybe an owner will get used to it after a while, but none of us in the automotive industry understand why Volvo decided to implement such a weird feature.

The Volvo XC40 comes in three trim levels: Momentum, R-Design and Inscription. The R-Design is sporty and features an all-black exterior color scheme, while the interior features an optional “Lava” orange rug for contrast. The inscription is indulgent, packed with authentic material and is about Scandinavian luxury.

summary

By the way, Volvo offers a European Delivery program that offers a unique way to fix and get your new vehicle. In this program, buyers receive a discount from the Canadian base price MSRP, a travel package for the Volvo plant in Gothenburg, Sweden, including airfares and hotel, a tour of the Volvo plant and museum and home delivery and delivery of the new car personalized. In an age of corner cutting and simplifying the buying process, it is best to look at a program designed to bring buyers closer to the vehicle.

Is the 2020 Volvo XC40 a perfect vehicle? Probably not, but it offers a unique and fashionable interior style that is refreshing by the sea of ​​”look like” these days. Isim is also competitively priced and shines in safety, providing good comfort and features around. It is not a sports car as compared to a BMW or Audi, but it balances practical elements with fashion models. The 2020 Volvo XC40 starts at $ 39,750 for Momentum decoration, $ 45,650 for R-Design and $ 48,200 for Inscription.

– written by David Chao

