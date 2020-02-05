advertisement

The 2020 sturgeon season on Black Lake in Cheboygan County ended after just under six hours.

According to the Michigan DNR, the Black Lake sturgeon season started at 8 a.m. on Saturday February 1 and ended at 1:40 p.m.

The fishing season was to run from February 1 to 5 or until the harvest quota was reached, and included harpoon, line and hook fishing.

The sturgeon allocation for Black Lake fishermen this year was seven fish, but MNR officials have set a harvest quota of six fish to reduce the risk of overfishing.

According to MNR, there were 472 fishermen registered on the ice this year, the highest total since the start of the sturgeon fishery.

The DNR says that three of the sturgeons collected were males, and the other three were females.

Males ranged from 44 to 60 inches in length and 16 to 51 pounds in weight, while females ranged from 47 to 75 inches long and 19 to 100 pounds in weight.

To learn more about lake sturgeon in Michigan, click here.

