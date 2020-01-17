advertisement

Movies like “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “The Irishman” celebrate men of the past, and academy voters love them for it.

We have all read the comments on the academy’s shortcomings in diversity. But what is revealing are the films that the 8,500 voters actually nominated for the best picture. Even long-standing, well-discussed hits like “The Farewell” and “Hustlers” were not well received by the voters of the academy. It reminds us of who these industry insiders are: mostly white men over 60, many of whom – like writing branch member Stephen King – vote according to their own tastes, instead of thinking about what they may lack.

“For me, the topic of diversity – as it applies to individual actors and directors at least – did not appear,” King tweeted. “However, I would never think about diversity in art. Only quality. It seems to me that it would be wrong to do something else. “King drew a hail of criticism.

The academy increased the percentage of colored people to 16, international members to 20 and women to 32. However, the white men who dominate the electoral body clearly respond in kind. Last year they defied criticism of “Green Book” and voted for it anyway.

Check out the Academy choices for the best picture. With the exception of two contemporary films – “Parasite” and “Marriage Story” – seven films look back in time. And while the two extensive ensembles, together with “Little Women” and “Jojo Rabbit”, concentrate on male and female characters, the five other titles are exclusively about the boys.

Quentin Tarantino’s nostalgic 1969 “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” celebrates a long Hollywood era full of cowboys, male men, crazy hippies and movie stars. The Tarantino brackets Leonardo DiCaprio (“Django Unchained”) and Brad Pitt (“Inglourious Basterds”) are funny, moving and brilliant like the former western star Rick Dalton and his loyal driver and stuntman Cliff Booth Robbie as the up-and-coming actress Sharon Tate who married to Roman Polanski (Rafal Zawierucha) is thrilled with “Rosemary’s Baby”.

Pitt looks good in winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for a laconic performance that the New York Times calls “Vintage Hollywood Dudeness.” Men and women have responded equally to his unshakable masculinity.

However, Robbie’s Oscar hope depends on her supporting role in “Bombshell” and not on “Once upon a time in Hollywood”. She and Tarantino were forced to defend the almost voiceless role of the actress. The film spends what Tarantino called “a day in life” with Tate, who lives next to Dalton. She travels to Westwood, buys her husband a copy of Thomas Hardy’s “Tess of the D’Urbervilles” (a film he will eventually make) and sees himself as Freya Carlson in “The Wrecking Crew”.

At the Cannes press conference, Robbie said: “The moments I had on the screen gave opportunity to honor Sharon and the ease. The tragedy was ultimately the loss of innocence, and to really show these wonderful sides of her could be done appropriately without speaking. “

Tarantino restored two scenes with Tate that he had cut out of the film before Cannes. This extended her screen time, but Tate didn’t have much to say yet. Tarantino later told me, “It’s not her story, it’s Rick’s story. It’s not even Cliffs. And she’s an angelic presence throughout the film, she’s an angelic spirit on earth to some extent, she’s not in the movie, it’s in our hearts. ”After winning Golden Globes for script and drama, Tarantino tried to suggest this in the press room by saving Tate from the trash can of history as a little more than a Manson murder victim.

In his research, Tarantino was horrified by some of his findings, from #Metoo numbers to obvious racism in advertising. “I heard KHJ radio broadcasts from this year and there was a constant,” he said. “The references to Bill Cosby, John Phillips, almost everyone. All these people who were real icons and who are not up to the times. “

Tarantino is not the only one who prefers male characters. Todd Phillips ‘”Joker”, Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman”, Sam Mendes’ “1917” and James Mangold’s “Ford v Ferrari” devote most of their screen time to men, with women serving as wife-mother-daughter-daughter role supporting window dressing , During the production of “Joker” Phillips tried to expand the supporting role of Zazie Beetz and turned it into a fantasy for the distraught clown Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix).

And Mangold supplied his sports film from the 1960s with a family subplot for racing driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) with a stubborn woman (Caitriona Balfe) and a revered son (Noah Jupe). But the film can’t help but discover the male universe of tight-knit Ford executives, car designers, tool-belt mechanics, and squeaky brakes and tires.

To be fair, the worlds of racing cars and the trenches of World War I don’t offer many female characters. Mendes and co-author Krysty Wilson-Cairns compensated for the chaos of the war with a powerful underground break between a young soldier (George MacKay), a young French woman (Claire Duburcq) and an abandoned baby. This one scene gave MacKay’s character a depth and strength that he would otherwise have lacked. And DreamWorks and Universal flew this actress to Los Angeles to get another woman for questions and answers.

Martin Scorsese also came under fire for his female portrayals. Despite three and a half hours of running time and a considerable number of colorful characters, the director of “The Irishman” was criticized for Anna Paquin’s practically silent performance as Peggy, the daughter of mafia killer Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro). She is the most substantial woman in the complex, decades-long jump in time, but also has little dialogue from childhood to adulthood. Scorsese told Sight & Sound magazine that he had asked screenwriter Steve Zaillian not to give Peggy a dialogue in the film so that once Peggy witnesses her father beat up a grocer, she tacitly judges him as a criminal.

“I insisted on going back and layering more in Peggy to be an observer,” said Scorsese. “Not an observer, but she’s part of the group, part of the story. She knows Frank. She doesn’t have to say a word. When she looks at him and he sits and eats his cereal, he listens to the report (about Joey Gallo’s death ) – “A lone shooter came in.”

Scorsese added: “Anna Paquin, who is great in the film, has only one line of dialogue. But this one daughter knows, she knows everything, only with looks – and that is the one (Frank) he wants to be with wants to love, but she refuses to speak to him after learning about his crimes. “

It is a reasonable aesthetic choice. And it is possible to admire and even admire these cinematic achievements despite their obvious shortcomings. But would it be so difficult for these writers and directors to imagine more, to surround men with women with more depth and thought, as well as complexity and conflicts, and to give them concrete ideas? She doesn’t seem to care.

The steak eaters don’t seem to care what is missing in these films either. Like “Green Book”, they double up on what they like. This year, like these filmmakers, Oscar voters seemed to have liked to look back at an easier time than they knew the rules of the street, a pre-white, male-dominated world that is rapidly disappearing.

