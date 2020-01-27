advertisement

Lizzo started her stunning opening performance (the first of many Grammy performances tonight) with the words “This is for Kobe”, and when it was finished, hosts Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men officially opened the 2020 Grammy Awards with a moving tribute the NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash today.

Kobe, 41, died today along with eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, when his helicopter crashed near Los Angeles. It’s a tragic coincidence that the Grammys are held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles – the same place where Kobe played for the Lakers for two decades.

Alicia Keys tribute to Kobe Bryant at #Grammys 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/65Sd0NKeow – Grammys 2020 (@ TheAwards2020) January 27, 2020 Los Angeles, America and the whole world have lost a hero, ”Keys said before her first of several Grammy appearances. “We are literally heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built. Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna and everyone who has been tragically lost today are in our hearts.”

“We’re heartbroken here in the house that Kobe Bryant built,” said moderator Alicia Keys. #GRAMMYs https://t.co/k6dOKYyZEH pic.twitter.com/2Gv26Hq7xr

– Variety (@Variety) January 27, 2020

advertisement

Keys started to sing and Boyz II Men sang with them “It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday”. After they finished singing, the television cameras turned to Kobe’s jersey, which was lit above the Staples Center.

Before the ceremony, Lakers fans gathered outside the Staples Center to honor the late great, and the pre-broadcast began with a moment of silence.

–

(Via GQ)

advertisement