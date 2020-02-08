advertisement

No votes are counted yet, but the 2020 general election was surprising from start to finish. No doubt there will be more surprises waiting for you when Sunday’s votes are counted.

No competition in Irish political history has been so unpredictable. The central dynamic of the campaign – a desire by many voters for “change”, however they defined it – was obvious from the start. This was not entirely unexpected: the parties are professional and had carried out their research. They had a good sense of the public mood. They thought they were ready for a new election. But they weren’t. Nobody was.

Two widespread predictions about the campaign were immediately disproved. The first was that it would be the choice for climate change. It was not like that. Voters were asked in various ways how much they care about climate change and what they are willing to do about it. Her answers were blunt: not much; not much.

More than a million viewers saw McDonald give their opponents some characteristic ping

The Greens should hold their best elections on Saturday and could be part of the next government. However, the idea that the Irish public is asking politicians to change their lifestyles to combat climate change is no longer sustainable. This will limit what the next government can do about climate change, no matter who is involved. You can only be so far ahead of the public. This is one of the most important lessons from the elections.

The campaign seemed to get past the Greens. The Greens attracted the greatest attention when their Mayo candidate Saoirse McHugh said that she would not get sick with Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael alone, but in an ideal world she would not be for the whole idea of ​​the government anyway. If the party wants to exercise power and implement its climate change agenda, it has to do better in politics.

The second prediction that raised the dust fairly early in the election campaign was that this would primarily be a competition between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, a relapse to the time of FitzGerald and Haughey when the two big boys in Irish politics did almost everything were what mattered.

leadership debate

With the proviso that there were no more vacancies, it made no sense in this campaign to talk about the two big ones. The big two became the big three. RTÉ’s decision to allow Sinn Féin boss Mary Lou McDonald to go to the boss’s final television debate, in violation of the pre-established rules, was a necessary recognition of this. Otherwise the event would have fallen into disrepute.

More than a million viewers watched McDonald land some distinctive zingers on their opponents, but also did serious damage to the party’s Achilles heel: their support and, in the case of some members, their active participation in a 30-year campaign of violence which has been rejected by the vast majority of the Irish population.

The sudden focus on Sinn Féin’s story was the next surprise. The controversy surrounding the party’s stance on the existence of the Special Criminal Court and its conduct in connection with the unsolved murder of Paul Quinn 13 years ago, who, as his family says, was beaten to death after an alleged confrontation with the son of a former IRA commander , is representative of this topic and the question that inevitably arises from it: Is Sinn Féin a normal democratic party? While voters will be concerned, this campaign has shown that it doesn’t always act like one.

The first Irish Times poll on this campaign provided a clear indication of what was going to happen: three quarters of the voters were in favor of a change of government. They were more or less evenly divided between those who wanted radical change and those who wanted moderate change. Sinn Féin attacked the former and Fianna Fáil pointed to the latter.

It was Sinn Féin who made the race and the headlines. Advertisers from all parties reported on the doorstep that Sinn Féin’s breakthrough was real. The dynamic of the party did something else: it displaced the smaller parties. The Greens, the Social Democrats, the workers, solidarity – people in front of profit (Richard Boyd Barrett’s bathtub despite the first debate), the independents of different colors and denominations – all had trouble when the Big Three, not the Big, belonged to become two closed horns.

Don’t worry, they said to the troops, that’s what we expected. There is no need to panic. But they were wrong

The Fianna Fáil campaign seemed at times to be a one-man band, with Micheál Martin omnipresent. His offer to voters – a bit of change but not too much sense – was smart, if a little skimpy. But Martin is a good seller in Central Ireland, and his party’s core game in the constituencies is unique. If he manages to get Fianna Fáil back into government as the largest party in Dáil Éireann, it will be an extraordinary feat, less than a decade after it was on the verge of extinction.

Flaccid survey values

At Fine Gael’s headquarters, the difficult start and sluggish survey results were not unexpected. The party leaders knew they would follow Fianna Fáil; They never thought that they would soon follow Sinn Féin. Don’t worry, they said to the troops, that’s what we expected. There is no need to panic. But they were wrong. There was every need for panic. But Fine Gael only realized that it was too late.

Varadkar actually did a good job in his first general party leader election (will he get another?); his debates were decent and his canvases were surprisingly warm. Some party sources had been concerned about how to deal with the inevitable tactile and kinetic nature of an Irish election campaign, but he was fine. He even seemed to enjoy it. Varadkar’s conversations with individual voters were not the problem. It was Fine Gael’s conversation with voters in general that didn’t go well.

Early on, the ministers of Fine Gael did not aim their weapons at the aspiring Sinn Féin, but at Fianna Fáil – an attack that culminated in Simon Coveney’s atypical attack on Micheál Martin, whom he described as “better than most” as “not.” the person I “want to lead Ireland to the second half of the Brexit challenge”. A Fianna Fáiler even counted them; More than half of all Fine Gael press releases were attacks on Fianna Fáil. Varadkar’s decision to discuss the possibility of a grand coalition with Fianna Fáil in the first television debate prevented Martin’s claim to offer voters a change – but it opened up space for Sinn Féin to do so.

Sinn Féin’s housing policies aimed to appeal to younger voters who were being squeezed out of the housing market

Even late in the campaign, senior Fine Gael characters were still somewhat confused that the campaign was not proceeding as expected and had expected. Perhaps there is no plan to survive the first contact with the enemy. Certainly, many observers were confused by the lack of a clear message from the party (in an age when campaigns were asking for it as an entrance fee) and compliance with the attacks on Fianna Fáil when they brought them so clearly to nowhere.

attrition

In reality, an incorrect campaign message and strategy was not Fine Gael’s only problem. It was also the wear and tear of almost a decade in government, some of them in the most difficult times. It was his own failure to effectively deal with the storms that invariably employed a government that, like this one, was looking for direction and purpose: broadband; the national children’s hospital; Maria Bailey; Dara Murphy; Make your choice. Fine Gael would always compete against this choice. But most of the time the party didn’t help.

If the strength of the change narrative and the momentum it would impose on the campaign were not foreseen, the main themes of the campaign were exactly what was expected: health and housing. Sinn Féin benefited from both, particularly from housing, where his spokesman Eoin Ó Broin was particularly effective. Sinn Féin’s housing policy, like other aspects of its political platform, was aimed at addressing younger voters who were squeezed out of the housing market – and found a ready audience there.

The background to this campaign was that the government was deeply unpopular. This is not only due to the feeling of many people that they are not in contact with their daily needs and concerns, but also because people are experiencing shortcomings in public services, public provision and management of markets such as housing. They think things should be better. In the end, Fine Gael couldn’t get over it.

