The box in 2020 started when it left last year: with “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” still at the top.

After a historic year, Walt Disney Co. opened the new year by approaching one milestone and surpassing another. With $ 33.7 million over the third weekend in US and Canadian theaters according to studio estimates Sunday, “Rise of Skywalker” ($ 918.8 million) is closing at $ 1 billion worldwide. While it seems unlikely to match the loads of previous trilogy entries, “Rise of Skywalker” will set a record $ 7 billion 2019 record for Disney.

One of those other six blocks, “Frozen 2,” on Sunday totaled $ 1.33 billion, making it the highest grossing film ever made by a woman in ticket sales worldwide. Jennifer Lee, who directed both “Frozen” films with Chris Buck and now directs Disney Animation, surpasses her record from the first “Frozen” ($ 1.28 billion). “Frozen 2” also ranks as the highest grossing animated movie, as long as you don’t count last year’s “Lion King” ($ 1.66 billion). Disney considers the remake of live action though it was largely computer generated.

The holiday holders stayed strong, led by a pair of Sony Pictures releases.

“Jumanji: Next Level” added $ 26.5m in its fourth week, bringing its total domestic $ 236m and its global gross $ 600m.

Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” meanwhile is becoming an open hit. The Louisa May Alcott adaptation has been the best adult-oriented choice during the busy holiday season. With $ 13.6 million in its second weekend and strong overseas business, Little Women has amassed $ 80 million worldwide in two weeks. It was made for a modest $ 40 million.

This week’s only release came from Sony. “The Grudge,” a remake of the 2004 remake horror produced by Sam Raimi, opened with $ 11.3 million. That was a fair total for a movie that cost $ 10 million to make and received a backlash from critics and audiences. “The Grudge” scored just 18% on Rotten Tom domains and brought out an F CinemaScore rarely seen by filmgoers.

Ahead of Sunday night’s Golden Globes, a handful of contenders added momentum.

Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” performed better than any other movie in the top 10, dropping just 9% and grabbing $ 9 million in its sixth weekend. Its global ratio stands at $ 247.5 million.

Sam Mendes’ war film “1917” is ready for its national expansion next week after a second weekend of theaters packed in limited exit. It took $ 590,000 in 11 theaters, good for an impressive $ 53,100 theater average.

And though overlooked by the Globes, Safdie brothers’ “Strange Stones”, coaching Adam Sandler, is becoming one of the A24’s biggest successes at the box office. It earned $ 7.8 million in its fourth and widest release weekend, bringing its domestic total to $ 36.8 million.

After a year at the box office that was down 4% from 2018, Hollywood began the year 2020 on the upswing. Ticket sales were up 7.2% from the same weekend last year, according to data firm Comscore.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday in the U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Whenever possible, the latest international numbers for Friday through Sunday are also included.

1. “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker,” $ 33.7 million ($ 50.5 million international).

2. “Jumanji: Next Level”, $ 26.5 million ($ 42.4 million international).

3. “Little Women,” $ 13.6 million ($ 9.5 million international).

4. “The Grudge,” $ 11.3 million ($ 5.8 million international).

5. “Frozen 2”, $ 11.3 million ($ 42.4 million international).

6. “Spies in Disguise,” $ 10.1 million ($ 15.8 million international).

7. “Knives Out”, $ 9 million ($ 8.8 million international).

8. “Precious Stones,” $ 7.8 million.

9. “Bombshell,” $ 4.1 million.

10. “Cats,” $ 2.6 million ($ 4.3 million international).

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

