The 2019 NYE is one that many people will never forget

Sky News moderator Chris Smith says that for many Australians, New Year’s Eve 2019 will be an event for the wrong reasons that they will never forget.

Mr. Smith said the year ended with “another day of wild, windy, hot and cruel conditions coupled with incomprehensible forest fires”.

Two men died in the town of Cobargo, New South Wales on Tuesday when devastating bush fires ravaged the area.

On Monday evening, 28-year-old NSW firefighter Samuel McPaul died in a fire near Jingellic in the south of the state.

“The nation is experiencing great shocks and fears this season, and there will undoubtedly be more days of extreme weather,” said Smith.

“Let’s hope and pray that the new year will be happier than the last phases of 2019,” he said.

