advertisement

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County MPs say murder rates in 2019 were 22 percent lower than in 2018.

According to the authorities, the number of murders has decreased from 27 in 2018 to 21 in the past year.

According to Sheriff Leon Lott, the decline is due to the office’s ongoing relationship with the community.

advertisement

According to authorities, the Task Force to Combat Arms and Violent Crime had carried out 204 arrests and 855 seizures since April 2019.

According to the investigators, of the 21 murders last year, the following four incidents remain unsolved:

May 5: A 68-year-old man was found shot dead in his home in Eastover. May 12: A 26-year-old man was killed after leaving a club near Columbia Mall. September 14: A 33-year-old man died in a hospital after being found on Clifford Drive with a bullet wound on the way. December 15: A 26-year-old was found shot on Hallbrook Drive.

If you have information about these offenses, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

advertisement