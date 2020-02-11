Updated weekly, here is an overview of the twenty top-selling specialty films of the year.
The list below only includes domestic films (U.S. and Canada only, unless otherwise stated) for specialty films – we have designated independent, foreign (including Bollywood films) and / or documentaries – limited editions (599 screens and under) in 2020 AND OR were purchased or produced for 2020 by an independent distributor (including STX Films, Annapurna, United Artists Release, A24, Entertainment Studios, Amazon, Netflix, Aviron, Global Road and Bleecker Street) or a studio or its specialist department (including Fox), Sony Pictures Classics and focus functions).
If available, this list also contains the budgets for each film. You can find the list of last year here.
Gross earnings include all gross earnings reported through February 11, 2020 (via BoxOfficeMojo). This table is (usually) updated every Tuesday afternoon.
1. “The gentlemen”
Distribution: STX Entertainment
Budget (if reported): NA
Release DATE: January 24
Number of opening theaters: 2,165
Opening average: $ 4,920
Current gross: USD 26,887,472
2. “Gretel & Hansel”
Distribution: United Artists Releasing
Budget (if reported): NA
Release DATE: January 31
Number of opening theaters: 3,007
Opening average: $ 2,046
Current gross: $ 11,604,572
3. “Weathering with you”
Distributor: GKIDS
Budget (if reported): NA
Release DATE: January 15
Number of opening theaters: 486
Opening Average: $ 3,721
Current gross: $ 7,551,194
4. “Oscar-nominated short films 2020”
Distributor: Magnolia Pictures
Budget (if reported): NA
Release DATE: January 31
Number of opening theaters: 465
Opening Average: $ 2,484
Current gross: $ 2,700,665
5. “The last full bar”
Dealer: Roadside Attractions
Budget (if reported): NA
Release DATE: January 24
Number of opening theaters: 614
Opening Average: $ 1,723
Current gross: $ 2,534,416
6. “Color from space”
Distribution: RLJE Films (acquired from TIFF)
Budget (if reported): NA
Release DATE: January 24
Number of opening theaters: 81
Opening average: $ 2,668
Current gross: $ 677,283
7. “Les Miserables”
Distributor: Amazon Studios (acquired in Cannes)
Budget (if reported): NA
Release DATE: January 10
Number of opening theaters: 4
Opening Average: $ 6,038
Current gross: $ 316,128
8. “The Assistant”
Dealer: Bleecker Street
Budget (if reported): NA
Release DATE: January 31
Number of opening theaters: 4
Opening average: $ 19,785
Current gross: $ 220,966
neon
9. “The Lodge”
Distributor: NEON (acquired from Sundance)
Budget (if reported): NA
Release DATE: February 7
Number of opening theaters: 6
Opening average: $ 12,708
Current gross: $ 76,251
10. “The Traitor”
Distribution: Sony Pictures Classics
Budget (if reported): NA
Release DATE: January 31
Number of opening theaters: 3
Opening Average: $ 7,746
Current gross: $ 74,830
11. “Come to Dad”
Distribution: Saban Films
Budget (if reported): NA
Release DATE: February 7
Number of opening cinemas: 29
Opening average: $ 2,116
Current gross: 61,381 USD
12. “Incitement”
Distribution: Greenwich Entertainment
Budget (if reported): NA
Release DATE: January 31
Number of opening theaters: 2
Opening average: $ 11,218
Current gross: $ 56,280
13. “VHYes”
Distributor: oscilloscope
Budget (if reported): NA
Release DATE: January 17
Number of opening cinemas: 23
Opening average: $ 1,886
Current gross: $ 45,391
14. “Beanpole”
Distribution: Kino Lorber
Budget (if reported): NA
Release DATE: January 29
Number of opening theaters: 1
Opening average: $ 10,008
Current gross: $ 42,685
15. “Three Christians”
Distribution: IFC Films
Budget (if reported): NA
Release DATE: January 3
Number of opening cinemas: 31
Opening average: $ 471
Current gross: $ 36,723
16. “Tradition”
Distributor: Indican Pictures
Budget (if reported): nA
Release DATE: January 17
Number of opening theaters: 7
Opening average: $ 235
Current gross: USD 19,318
17. “Advocate”
Distribution: Film Movement
Budget (if reported): NA
Release DATE: January 3
Number of opening theaters: 2
Opening Average: $ 4,093
Current gross: $ 16,453
18. “Zombi child”
Distribution: Film Movement
Budget (if reported): NA
Release DATE: January 24
Number of opening theaters: 3
Opening Average: $ 2,017
Current gross: $ 16,446
19. “And then we danced”
Distribution: Music Box Films
Budget (if reported): NA
Release DATE: February 7
Number of opening theaters: 2
Opening average: $ 6,490
Current gross: $ 13,880
20. “The wave”
Distribution: Epic Pictures
Budget (if reported): NA
Release DATE: January 17
Opening theater: 13
Opening average: $ 437
Current gross: $ 8,101
