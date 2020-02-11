advertisement

Updated weekly, here is an overview of the twenty top-selling specialty films of the year.

The list below only includes domestic films (U.S. and Canada only, unless otherwise stated) for specialty films – we have designated independent, foreign (including Bollywood films) and / or documentaries – limited editions (599 screens and under) in 2020 AND OR were purchased or produced for 2020 by an independent distributor (including STX Films, Annapurna, United Artists Release, A24, Entertainment Studios, Amazon, Netflix, Aviron, Global Road and Bleecker Street) or a studio or its specialist department (including Fox), Sony Pictures Classics and focus functions).

If available, this list also contains the budgets for each film. You can find the list of last year here.

Gross earnings include all gross earnings reported through February 11, 2020 (via BoxOfficeMojo). This table is (usually) updated every Tuesday afternoon.

1. “The gentlemen”

Distribution: STX Entertainment

Budget (if reported): NA

Release DATE: January 24

Number of opening theaters: 2,165

Opening average: $ 4,920

Current gross: USD 26,887,472

2. “Gretel & Hansel”

Distribution: United Artists Releasing

Budget (if reported): NA

Release DATE: January 31

Number of opening theaters: 3,007

Opening average: $ 2,046

Current gross: $ 11,604,572

3. “Weathering with you”

Distributor: GKIDS

Budget (if reported): NA

Release DATE: January 15

Number of opening theaters: 486

Opening Average: $ 3,721

Current gross: $ 7,551,194

4. “Oscar-nominated short films 2020”

Distributor: Magnolia Pictures

Budget (if reported): NA

Release DATE: January 31

Number of opening theaters: 465

Opening Average: $ 2,484

Current gross: $ 2,700,665

5. “The last full bar”

Dealer: Roadside Attractions

Budget (if reported): NA

Release DATE: January 24

Number of opening theaters: 614

Opening Average: $ 1,723

Current gross: $ 2,534,416

6. “Color from space”

Distribution: RLJE Films (acquired from TIFF)

Budget (if reported): NA

Release DATE: January 24

Number of opening theaters: 81

Opening average: $ 2,668

Current gross: $ 677,283

7. “Les Miserables”

Distributor: Amazon Studios (acquired in Cannes)

Budget (if reported): NA

Release DATE: January 10

Number of opening theaters: 4

Opening Average: $ 6,038

Current gross: $ 316,128

8. “The Assistant”

Dealer: Bleecker Street

Budget (if reported): NA

Release DATE: January 31

Number of opening theaters: 4

Opening average: $ 19,785

Current gross: $ 220,966

9. “The Lodge”

Distributor: NEON (acquired from Sundance)

Budget (if reported): NA

Release DATE: February 7

Number of opening theaters: 6

Opening average: $ 12,708

Current gross: $ 76,251

10. “The Traitor”

Distribution: Sony Pictures Classics

Budget (if reported): NA

Release DATE: January 31

Number of opening theaters: 3

Opening Average: $ 7,746

Current gross: $ 74,830

11. “Come to Dad”

Distribution: Saban Films

Budget (if reported): NA

Release DATE: February 7

Number of opening cinemas: 29

Opening average: $ 2,116

Current gross: 61,381 USD

12. “Incitement”

Distribution: Greenwich Entertainment

Budget (if reported): NA

Release DATE: January 31

Number of opening theaters: 2

Opening average: $ 11,218

Current gross: $ 56,280

13. “VHYes”

Distributor: oscilloscope

Budget (if reported): NA

Release DATE: January 17

Number of opening cinemas: 23

Opening average: $ 1,886

Current gross: $ 45,391

14. “Beanpole”

Distribution: Kino Lorber

Budget (if reported): NA

Release DATE: January 29

Number of opening theaters: 1

Opening average: $ 10,008

Current gross: $ 42,685

15. “Three Christians”

Distribution: IFC Films

Budget (if reported): NA

Release DATE: January 3

Number of opening cinemas: 31

Opening average: $ 471

Current gross: $ 36,723

16. “Tradition”

Distributor: Indican Pictures

Budget (if reported): nA

Release DATE: January 17

Number of opening theaters: 7

Opening average: $ 235

Current gross: USD 19,318

17. “Advocate”

Distribution: Film Movement

Budget (if reported): NA

Release DATE: January 3

Number of opening theaters: 2

Opening Average: $ 4,093

Current gross: $ 16,453

18. “Zombi child”

Distribution: Film Movement

Budget (if reported): NA

Release DATE: January 24

Number of opening theaters: 3

Opening Average: $ 2,017

Current gross: $ 16,446

19. “And then we danced”

Distribution: Music Box Films

Budget (if reported): NA

Release DATE: February 7

Number of opening theaters: 2

Opening average: $ 6,490

Current gross: $ 13,880

20. “The wave”

Distribution: Epic Pictures

Budget (if reported): NA

Release DATE: January 17

Opening theater: 13

Opening average: $ 437

Current gross: $ 8,101

