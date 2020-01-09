advertisement

January 9, 2020 against Zachary Shahan

Volkswagen is launching a major electric decade that is reinventing and rejuvenating the large global automotive group. Yes, the Volkswagen ID.3 – which is said to be the VW Beetle or Golf of this century – has some delays. Reinvention can be difficult. I wasn’t particularly hard on Tesla or worried about Tesla because it went through the ‘production hell’, and I don’t think a few Volkswagen ID hiccups are anything to worry about – the long game is important (as long as you can go to the long game).

More importantly, I believe that Volkswagen Group is striving to become the number 1 producer of electric vehicles in the coming years. That may be slightly more hyperbole than is justified, but I think the intention is clear and solid. Volkswagen Group aims to produce 3 million electric vehicles per year by 2020 (many Tesla bulls expect Tesla to produce more), and only the Volkswagen brand aims at 1.5 million in 2025 and 1 million in 2023. Close to zero today, that’s a steep slope. If it were a startup, it would match Tesla’s plans so far. (And to be honest, electric vehicle enthusiasts may be much more enthusiastic about it.)

I am excited about Volkswagen’s plans. It rolls out dozens of fully electric models and they look attractive and attractive. They are not as attractive as Tesla vehicles in my book, but they are close enough and many normal consumers would rather buy their first electric vehicles from what some claim to be the largest car company in the world. Despite the hiccups, it is remarkable that Volkswagen has completely converted an old gas mobile factory into an electric vehicle factory, does this together with other factories around the world and invests in startups and facilities for the production of batteries. I don’t think Volkswagen has recently increased its EV sales goals by 2 years with the intention of missing them and falling on his face.

However, two questions arise repeatedly. For clarity’s sake, I’m open to this – I’m not bullish, but I’m not too skeptical either, because I don’t think I have enough information and am in “learning mode.”

Autonomy

The first subject is autonomy. Previously a 2015 Tesla Model S with the first generation Autopilot (hardware from Mobileye) and now a 2019 Tesla Model 3 with “Full Self Driving”, with a 2015 BMW i3 and many rental cars in between, I have a hard time seeing another car manufacturer close what Tesla does. Volkswagen has some investments in this space, and it has a MOIA ride-sharing pilot operating in Germany and currently using human drivers, but who are supposed to use self-driving vehicles. (Visit the MOIA website and our MOIA archives for more info.)

Here is a video of the launch of MOIA in April 2019:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbpMBRWT6tU (/ embed)

Here is a video from December 2016 in which the CEO of Volkswagen talks about the future of mobility:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AXFPzt2h7cw (/ embed)

Like all car manufacturers, Volkswagen wants to be a “leader” in autonomy. It certainly focuses more than ever on software and seems to be heading in the right direction, as a recent presentation by CEO and Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess indicates.

That looks like a super smart shift for Volkswagen, and the German automaker should be able to build a strong software sub business.

The investments, possibilities and possibilities for autonomy, however, are all rather unclear to me. Volkswagen indicates an investment in ARGO (it is cool to see that there is a sun roof at the head office). It’s just hard to get an idea of ​​how far away level 4 autonomy is. That’s right – it’s hard to guess how long it takes for a company (including Tesla) to achieve level 4 autonomy that is not geofenced, and it’s a very controversial debate. But this is probably the most fundamental question regarding Volkswagen’s electric vehicle plans and its future. Any insight into this subject within the walls of Volkswagen Group?

Osborne effect

The second major topic or question that I have consistently is how the Osborne effect will develop within Volkswagen Group. As a refresher course, the Osborne effect is when the turnover of a company or industry drops (possibly to a fatal level) because consumers are waiting for a noticeably better product that is expected to be around the corner.

This is how important it is for Volkswagen: the company is now actually pushing electric vehicles. He is about to deliver his first very attractive car and I think competing electric vehicles, models that I think are objectively superior to all Volkswagen gasoline or diesel models in popular vehicle classes. It will take some time for consumers to become aware of these electric models and their benefits. It will take some time to warm up to the idea of ​​going electric, charging a car instead of gassing it, etc. At some point, however, a large part of the audience – and especially a large part of Volkswagen’s intended demographics – understand that electric cars are better, have lower ownership costs, and are “the future.” Because the masses see them as ‘the near future’ and are preparing to drive electrically, they will refrain from new purchases of gasoline / diesel vehicles.

Will that happen with a slow enough incline for Volkswagen to carefully switch to e-mobility in a financially solvent manner? Will the expected increase in sales of EVs and the decrease in sales of vehicles using fossil fuels fit within the desired curves? Or will something like a 25% discount on Volkswagen buyers go electric in a few years’ time, while another 25% or more sit on the sidelines and wait to go electric in the near future (but also not buy a fossil vehicle)?

Even assuming that they will not fail with Tesla or Nio, the transition to electric vehicles can pose serious production and financial challenges. Some have argued – perhaps accurately – that there is not enough EV battery power for more than 25% EV sales by 2025. Perhaps a year is waiting for a new Volkswagen ID.3 or ID.4 (ID Crozz). If that’s the case, will consumers just buy another gasoline car or will they wait?

My idea of ​​how other technical transitions have taken place is that the S-curve will be steep, so steep that it won’t look like an S. If that’s how it rolls, what’s Volkswagen’s plan to ask has to 3 million fossil vehicles in 2025 instead of 8 million? How much does it work to be able to produce 5 million electric vehicles in 2025 instead of 3 million? What will the finances look like in such a scenario?

Any insight or prediction about this is welcome. We will do what we can to learn more from Volkswagen execs about these complicated topics. In my humble opinion, they are the most fascinating of the coming decade.

