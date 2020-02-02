advertisement

Amazon naturally sells all kinds of different products, but the devices of its own brand are among the best you’ll find. The Kindle was Amazon’s first major hit when it comes to hardware, but we have since seen several other product categories that far surpass the Kindle. There are now two different devices at the top of Amazon’s list, and both are now on sale at the lowest prices we’ve seen in months. The $ 50 Echo Dot drops to $ 29.99, which is a total bargain, and the $ 40 Fire TV Stick that everyone loves is for sale for $ 24.99. You can also buy a Fire TV Stick 4K for $ 34.99 if you want 4K and HDR support, but you get a fantastic deal for the best streaming media player out there anyway!

Echo Dot

Meet Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly in small spaces.

Improved speaker quality – Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Combine with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.

Voice control of your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM and others.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, view the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

Voice control your smart home – Switch on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors and more with compatible connected devices.

Connect with others – Call almost everyone hands-free. Come directly to other rooms in your house or make an announcement in each room with a compatible Echo device.

Alexa has skills – With tens of thousands of skills and counting, Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new skills, such as fitness tracking, playing games and more.

Designed to protect your privacy – Built with multiple layers of privacy protection and controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones.

Fire TV stick

The # 1 best-selling streaming media player, with Alexa Voice Remote (2nd generation, released in 2019).

Use the special on / off, volume and mute buttons to control your TV, soundbar and receiver.

View favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney +, Apple TV, HBO and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV and more.

More storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

Experience tens of thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills, and browse millions of websites with Firefox or Silk.

Alexa on Fire TV offers the most extensive voting experience of any streaming media player.

Amazon Prime members get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV episodes.

Fire TV Stick 4K

The most powerful 4K streaming media stick.

View favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney +, Apple TV, HBO and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV and more.

Start and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote.

Enjoy beautiful images with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 +.

Choose from 500,000 films and TV episodes.

More storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

Experience tens of thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills.

