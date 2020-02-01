advertisement

LOS ANGELES – A 19-year-old man died after being seriously injured in a fire at the Barrington Plaza apartment, the Los Angeles Fire Department said on Friday evening.

The man CBS2 identified as Jeremy Bru, an exchange student from France, was in the unit where the fire started on Wednesday, along with another man who, after being rescued from the side of the building, suffered serious injuries in one Hospital was brought. According to LAFD captain Erik Scott, the apartment in which the men were located suffered “considerable” damage.

Nicholas Prange, a LAFD public service / information office, declined to answer questions about the man who passed away on Friday.

A total of 13 people were injured in the fire, including three firefighters and a 3-month-old child who, according to Scott, was classified as uncritical.

Most injuries involved inhaling smoke. Two of the firefighters suffered minor burns while fighting the flames, Scott said.

The flames were reported to the Barrington Plaza Apartments on Wednesday at 8:37 a.m. near Barrington Avenue, 11740 Wilshire Blvd. and extinguished at 9:56 a.m., the LAFD reported.

The fire started on the seventh floor of the building, the sixth “residential floor” above the building’s lobby, said LAFD’s Brian Humphrey. The flames also affected the sixth, eighth, and ninth floors.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

