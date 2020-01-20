advertisement

Fifteen-year-old American Coco Gauff beat Venus Williams at the Australian Open on Monday – the second time the teenager kicked the veteran out of the tournament in the first round of a Grand Slam.

Gauff entered the second round in Melbourne with a 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 victory over the 39-year-old and will next compete against the unoccupied Romanian Sorana Cirstea.

Gauff, who is number 67 in the world and a fast-growing tennis star, also defeated the seven-time Grand Slam winner in the first round of last year in Wimbledon.

“It was really difficult, she played really well,” said the pre-mature teenager.

“I was very nervous about today’s game.

“I was a bit shocked – I’m sure everyone was shocked – when they saw the draw, but I’m glad I got through it,” added Gauff, referring to the replay of her Wimbledon game.

Williams, formerly number one, but now number 55, was tied for the first time when she routinely hit a backhand overhead on the net.

Gauff, who was remarkably unimpressed by playing someone more than twice her age, held her nerve in the second set and challenged William’s scalp again.

The victory over Williams at Wimbledon and her run into the fourth round, in which she lost to future champion Simona Halep, drove Gauff into the sporting spotlight.

In October she won her first WTA title in Linz, Austria.

