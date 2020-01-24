advertisement

This is the moment when a 14-year-old singer who appeared on a reality TV show to raise money for her mother’s diabetes treatment died the minute she was chosen for the next round.

Before her first appearance on the popular talent series Liga Dangdut Indonesia, Jannah told the judges that she was there to win the show so that she could pay for her mother’s diabetes treatment.

After the successful transition to the next round, the excited production team decided that it would be a good idea for the budding singer to call her mother to bring her the good news.

However, her uncle then shares the devastating news about her mother’s death.

You can see the heartbreaking video here:

The footage of the incident was shared on Twitter by singer Azim Kamaruzzaman, where it was viewed over 250,000 times.

In the footage, her uncle says:

Jannah, your mother said, be strong now that you have to take care of your family. We love her as a family member, but unfortunately Allah loved her more and he called for her. Your mother died.

The incident not only made the candidate cry, but also the judges who were by her side for support. It is believed that Jannah’s mother died of a suspected heart attack.

The teenager has been active on Instagram since the death of her mother and took one of her photos: “Keep smiling, hopefully you will smile in heaven too.”

The final for the competition is still pending, so Jannah still has a chance to win. On her Instagram page, people were asked to vote for her, and fans expressed several messages of support and condolences to the teenager.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677.

