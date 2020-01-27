advertisement

Photo credit: Getty Images

The Grammy Awards never disappoint in fashion. From face masks to edge masks, discover the 12 most extraordinary looks of the 2020 Grammy on the red carpet.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Billie Eilish:

The teenage girl was not recognizable from her face mask, sunglasses, and clawed gloves.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Orville Peck:

Face masks are a staple for the artist Orville Peck, whose look is a little country and a little “50 shades”.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Ben Platt:

Diamonds are a man’s best friend? The patterned jacket by Platt showed a graphic geometric print.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Ariana Grande:

The pop star made a “big” appearance in this voluminous gray robe.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Lizzo:

Like Grande, Lizzo became super glamorous. We love her old Hollywood look.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Ricky Rebel:

This red lace look gave Lady Gaga a serious “bad romance” mood until we came to the Codpiece and the Chaps.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Billy Porter:

The “Pose” star jumped on the pony trend in this blue Baja East by Scott Studenberg Overall with a matching hat. The hat was fitted with a motor that pulled the brim back and brought out Porter’s matching blue eyeshadow.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Lil Nas X:

You couldn’t miss this year’s appearance in his pink suit.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Tyler the Creator:

The artist also decided to wear pink in this look inspired by the bellhop. What’s in the suitcase

Photo credit: Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen:

On Saturday, John Legend’s wife tweeted: “I have done a lot to fit into the dress and would like to get it over with tomorrow, because a bitch is shabby for sauce.” We think she took off this sculptural dress splendidly.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Tove Lo:

The Swedish pop star has left nothing to the imagination in this bra look.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Shania Twain:

This transparent view doesn’t impress us very much. It’s a little boudoir. Do you agree?

