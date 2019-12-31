advertisement

There is good news for anyone who loves filmmaker-led projects without a franchise.

Year-end lists are a matter of taste and can tell more about the author than about the topic. Annual box office summaries are based on statistics and often miss the most important information.

To try something different, we won’t list 12 remarkable films (eight studio releases, four from specialist companies) as hits or misses, but what they mean for future productions.

Wide release

The Lion King (Disney)

The film, which showed the strength of the predominantly dominant studio, was this technically updated remake of their animated smash from 1994. Both versions brought in over $ 400 million in domestic revenue. In 2019, it was $ 544 million, and just over twice as much as overseas.

But what really makes this Smash stand out is that it stood up to mediocre reviews and social media ridicule and questioned why a new version was necessary.

This damned torpedo success (it should be ranked second in the year at home and abroad) conveys the message that the public has its own opinion. And in contrast to early disappointments when restarting previous successes (Disney with “Dumbo”, expensive new launches of “Terminator” and “Men in Black”), the veneer of something new worked: the public didn’t want anything original. This formula is searched for replication.

Ford vs. Ferrari (20th Century Fox)

We don’t yet know how the new owner Disney will evaluate the results (previously $ 300 million worldwide) for this very un-Disney-like project. Other inherited films produced by Fox fell far below that. This led to likely wins and earned awards and sent a message to the franchise / successor-oriented overlords that a film like this could work.

Knife out (Lions Gate)

The odds against this medium-sized Thanksgiving release, which went beyond “Cats”, “Richard Jewell” and Lionsgate’s own “Bombshell” Christmas week, were so long that they were hard to imagine. Currently, more than $ 130 million is projected domestically and more than $ 300 million in total to send multiple messages.

This underlines that film comedies are recovering (see also “The Upside”, “Good Boys”) and that Lionsgate is great at creating original titles with follow-up opportunities (“Angel Has Fallen”, “John Wick – Chapter 3”).

Most importantly, after having had a great but unsatisfactory experience with “The Last Jedi”, Rian Johnson returned with a more personal project that resembled his earlier films. Disney could co-opt many aspiring directors, but this proves that you can go home again. (See also the limited answer to Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit”.)

“Us”

Us (Universal)

Jordan Peele followed his sleeper hit “Get Out” with “Us” and achieved almost identical results worldwide (approx. 255 million US dollars, approx. 2/3 domestic and 1/3 foreign). A new brand is born with Blumhouse Prods. Merit to have developed him as a creative force and to support him with a second project with a personal vision.

We are now seeing something similar with Greta Gerwig and “Little Women” building on their “Ladybird” praise. In a year in which veterans like Tarantino and Scorsese broke back after less successful efforts, the growth of these two artists under the model of a theater studio is a big story.

Shazam! (Warner Bros.)

This DC cartoon character is the number 18 domestic release of the year with $ 140 million ($ 365 million worldwide) and a budget of $ 100 million. No major stars, from a Swedish director to his third big hit (earlier ones were horror).

His finances are almost identical to “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. And the latter likely had far higher profit sharing contracts that will reduce profits.

“Shazam” is a commercial “bread-and-butter” release product that was created with some sensitivity and producer knowledge and does not guarantee that a franchise would be created. This is the kind of success that is vital to any studio and potentially more risky than a Tarantino film with top-notch stars and prestige.

Warner Bros.

Richard Jewell (Warner Bros.)

Warners struggled with dramas throughout the fall – “Motherless Brooklyn”, “The Kitchen”, “The Goldfinch”, “The Good Liar” – but the shocking failure of Clint Eastwood’s latest version is the standout disappointment. The group’s best review, which is believed to have award potential (including three categories for actors) and is on the heel of its $ 100 million award-winning “The Mule” with top-notch Christmas placement, won’t bring a lot more than $ 20 million. Individual factors played a role – fictionalized action details, the lack of a name – but it is part of a larger context. In most years, Warners is the leader in total theatrical releases. It’s hard to see that it stays that way, especially with the upcoming launch of the HBO Max streaming platform in May.

Spider-Man: Far from home (Sony)

Hardly the biggest Marvel success this year, but it’s the biggest non-Disney release in 2019, both domestically and internationally (it’s even higher overall). It was the best in the franchise since 2007 (adjusted) on a budget of $ 160 million – less than Disney’s top sequels. The most impressive thing was more than four times a decent opening. This is rare in the Marvel world and for a later film in a franchise. This seemed in part to be due to the fact that the Sony end of the Marvel world offers the ability to surprise and have fun that some of the huge Disney releases lack.

At least the fact that an alternative template to the Disney Marvel model works is an important statement from 2019.

Hustlers (STX)

This hit may have saved a company. STX has been a decent mid-sized budget producer since its inception in 2015, but the turbulence of lenders has put it at risk this summer. The success of this $ 104 million empowerment drama in the stripper world made the company live another day.

The film also featured one of several films directed by women that were successful with the mass audience – a number that should not grow until 2020.

focus features

Downton Abbey (Focus)

With this addendum to the PBS series, nearly $ 100 million was generated domestically. Like another success from Focus, “Harriet”, it was broad from the start. This is noted by Disney (which is now monitoring Fox Searchlight). Is this a way for studios to focus on top franchise titles and transfer a wider range of projects to their sub units? “Downton” became the second largest focus hit, and nothing has been at this level since “Brokeback Mountain” 14 years ago.

Uncut gemstones (A24)

So much to note in the anything but secure multiplex release by Safdie Bros. Adam Sandler took a chance and saw his reputation (along with his chances of being nominated for an Oscar). It also strengthened A24 in a year in which Neon threatened its position as a specialist distributor of nerve-wracking specialty films for a younger audience.

Christian Schulz

transit (Jukebox)

Films such as “Roma”, “Shoplifting”, “Cold War”, “Parasite” and “Pain and Fame” indicate a turnaround for the long-difficult foreign-language specialist market, but hits are the exception.

German director Christian Petzold “Phoenix” surpassed the $ 3 million mark in 2015, and “Transit” received excellent reviews. However, it couldn’t raise much more than $ 800,000. Similarly, “Birds of Passage” by Colombian directors of “Embrace of the Serpent” saw praise and a first release from The Orchard, which brought in just over $ 500,000. Focus brought the Spanish “Everybody Knows” to $ 2.7 million, but it had Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem. and a name director. Other than those mentioned here, not a single film with subtitles has reached $ 1 million.

Late night (Amazon)

Sundance threatens, followed by the number of top deals that have not materialized. “Blinded By the Light” (Warner Bros.) and “Brittany Runs a Marathon” (Amazon) joined “Late Night” as enthusiastically recorded films that achieved great success in Park City and then met with minimal response.

“Late Night” failed right after the “Booksmart” premiered by SXSW was open to good reviews and box office hits. Amazon acquired Late Night for $ 13 million. After marketing, it may have lost $ 40 million – but it is available forever on Amazon Prime.

Shortly thereafter, Amazon started a series of announcements of other titles that followed Prime after token theatrical releases. This is the company that formerly distinguished itself as an anti-Netflix company by sticking to the cinema windows.

