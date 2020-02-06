advertisement

For those out there who were already looking forward to the upcoming Walker from The CW, the restart of Texas Ranger, there’s another reason here.

According to a new report from Variety, The 100 Star Lindsey Morgan will come aboard the project (titled Walker), where she will play the title partner’s new partner. She is one of the first women in the history of the Texas Rangers, and we have to imagine that she will kick and make a name for herself.

Like Walker boss Jared Padalecki, Morgan will jump from one CW show to another. Lindsey played Raven in the popular CW series and both actors already have an enormous fan base. Padalecki’s version of the character (first played by Chuck Norris) is described as “a widower and father of two with his own moral code,” who returns to Austin after two years of undercover experience to find that hard work needs to be done at home. “

Are we excited about this new version of the show? Sure, one of the main reasons is that it’s an experiment for The CW. We have never seen them like this, at least in relation to a “cop” show. It’s a little twist to say that Walker is just a police show, but it’s worth thinking about at the moment.

The first time we can see Walker in the air is this fall, as there are still so many episodes of Supernatural and then The 100 at the same time that haven’t even premiered their last season. This show will also set the stage for a prequel series, although their future feels a bit hazier than Walker’s at the moment. It probably won’t play many of the main characters that we’ve met in this world either.

