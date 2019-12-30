advertisement

10. “Top Gun: Maverick”

(Posted on July 18)

Tom Cruise introduced the clip at the San Diego Comic-Con, and we quickly learn that Peter “Maverick” Mitchell (Cruise) is still a captain, although, like his supervisor, played by Ed Harris, he puts it, ” “At least one two-star admiral. «There is flying, partying and banging. Oh my.

9. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

(posted April 12)

“Star Wars” fans had heard almost nothing about the story of Episode IX, and this trailer, released at a Star Wars Celebration convention in Chicago, offered some clues, including what the actual title meant.

8. “John Wick: Chapter 3”

(Posted on January 17th)

With a $ 14 million bounty, John Wick (Keanu Reeves) has to dodge assassins trying to collect this amount. But this time, Wick has help from Halle Berry, who brings along some of her own fighting dogs. And if you think John Wick lost a step, the assassin gets into several sword and gunfights on motorbikes and horses or in the middle of the desert.

7. “Frozen 2”

(Posted on February 13)

In the almost two-minute video, Elsa battles the ocean before finally reuniting with Anna, Kristof, and his reindeer. This time their search begins in the autumn leaves. Still pretty, and the seasonal freshness never bothered her anyway. (Well, maybe Olaf the Snowman.)

6. “It chapter two”

(Posted on May 9)

Jessica Chastains Beverly has grown up and is returning to Derry to visit her parents’ home. The past is waiting for them there with a little old woman who seems to be obsessed with this demonic clown. Yes, Pennywise was back and there to greet the Losers Club.

5. “Toy Story 4”

(Posted on March 19)

This trailer for “Toy Story 4” tries to answer the burning questions that everyone had for the first time about the new character Forky, such as his existence crisis and his reason for existence. But it’s also about Woody’s own purpose as a toy. Oh, and it’s all tuned to the beach boys’ “God Only Knows” tune.

4. “The Lion King”

(posted April 10)

The young Simba gets competition lessons in the first full trailer from Chiwetel Ejiofors Scar and James Earl Jones Mufasa, which promised lush, extremely realistic CGI. The clip also includes a snippet of Seth Rogen’s warthog Pumbaa and Billy Eichner’s meerkat Timon singing “Weemoway”.

3. “Joker”

(posted April 3)

Arthur, played by Joaquin Phoenix, talks to his therapist about how his mother told him to always put on a happy face. But life strikes him down because he is under constant attack during his day job as a clown and his night job as a failed comedian. Eventually, the horrors of Gotham break him as he transforms himself into the infamous clown Prince of Crime, which accelerates Gotham’s descent to nihilistic madness.

2. “Spider-Man: Far away from home”

(Posted on May 6th)

The trailer clearly held back some twists of the film – especially what Quentin Beck, a.k.a. Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) concerns – but there are enough serious sounding references to “Endgame” that were provided with a spoiler warning.

1. “Avengers: Endgame”

(Posted on March 14)

This trailer for “Avengers: Endgame” picks up a series of allusions to the previous Marvel Cinematic Universe and begins with clips from the original “Iron Man” films, which thinks about today’s Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in 2008 The path he took and which caused him to crash in space as part of “Infinity War”.

