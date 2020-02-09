advertisement

Three of the four most expensive streets in Derbyshire are located in a village.

Homes in Duffield, near Belper, were the most expensive last year, with the average house on a street costing nearly £ 1 million.

Five property sales on Hazelwood Road in 2019 brought in an average of £ 875,000 per sale.

The roads of Quarndon, Bakewell and Matlock are also listed in the county’s most expensive streets.

The information below comes from the cadastre, the organization that lists the price paid for each property purchased at market value.

The data also includes sales via repossessions, properties for rent (where they can be identified by a mortgage) and transfers to individuals.

The averages for each route are based on the median of all sale prices in 2019. Streets with less than three sales are excluded.

The ten most expensive streets in Derbyshire

Hazelwood Road, Duffield – £ 875,000

Ecclesbourne Meadows, Duffield – £ 800,000

Burley Lane, Quarndon – £ 737,475

Lime Avenue, Duffield – £ 650,000

Monyash Road, Bakewell – £ 615,000

Ashby Road, Kegworth – £ 600,000

Wirksworth Road, Duffield – £ 578,000

Reservoir Road, High Peak – £ 577,500

New Road, Wingerworth, Chesterfield – £ 572,500

Main Street, Matlock – £ 565,000

