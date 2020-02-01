advertisement

The Six Nations returned today with the first games between Wales against Italy and Ireland against Scotland.

As always, the Six Nations bring with them most of the sacred traditions – fun and drinkable tweets. Obviously, we can’t replicate alcohol consumption, but we can show you funny tweets.

As you can imagine, a lot of the content focused on the first launch of the Johnny Sexton-Andy Farrell combo, but the real moment that caught people’s attention was the activation and failure of Stuart Hogg, all captured in Full HD for the world to see.

In the end, Ireland walked away with a hard-won 19-12 victory over the Scots, putting the Six Nations’ first win on the board.

Here are some of the funniest tweets we could find during the match.

ten.

Don’t worry, Hastings has logged all of his calls #IREvSCO pic.twitter.com/AzSyIJrYR6

– Graham Love (@ glove931) February 1, 2020

9.

Everyone: Ref! Have you seen this foul play?

Mathieu Raynal: #IREvSCO pic.twitter.com/TwilatMD4f

– Jasmine Hodge (@ Jazzmatazz92) February 1, 2020

8.

Fair play for the group that makes Scotland bloom like a German beer classic from 1924 # IREvSCO

– Aidan Delaney (@ aidand472) February 1, 2020

seven.

Anyone who wears a kilt today is cutting with a cold in their kidneys #IREvSCO

– rob & dave kearney (@boringkearney) February 1, 2020

6.

Quality test for Sexton. The haircut clearly made it faster, more aerodynamic. I bet he has bubbles in his runners too, it happened to me when I was 8 years old too. #IREvSCO

– Mark_Coughlan (@Mark_Coughlan) February 1, 2020

5.

LEFT SPOOFERS IN ABSOLUTE TATTERS BY ANGRY MUNSTER MAN #IREvSCO https://t.co/s3AXiXxioA

– Three Red Kings (@threeredkings) February 1, 2020

4.

This penalty appeal was sweeter than a double quilted Andrex sheet # IREvSCO

– Graham Love (@ glove931) February 1, 2020

3.

Alan Quinlan accidentally gasped on TV right now: “Stop kissing, kick him …” hahahaha gold #IREvSCO

– Jack Leonard (@Jack_Leno) February 1, 2020

2.

Never make the mistake of underestimating the ability of a Scottish team to make life difficult. #IREvSCO

– alexmassie (@alexmassie) February 1, 2020

1.

I would like to see a Twitter analysis of the rate at which “Drop Stander” tweets are currently deleted. #IrevSco

– Anthony O’Connor (@ Antcon7062) February 1, 2020

