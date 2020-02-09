advertisement

Last night’s exit poll showed a three-way split between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Sinn Féin with 22% and a few decimal places between them.

Obviously, since this is an exit poll and not a true indication of how people actually vote, today’s count is where the real fun comes product. For now, however, many people last night have also been surprised and frustrated with the results.

On the one hand, we still do not know what will be the composition of the next government with such results. Second, it is entirely possible that there could even be another election if no party is willing or able to form a government. And third, the wave of support from Sinn Féin really caught everyone off guard.

So let’s go to tweets.

advertisement

ten.

Ireland reacts to # GE2020 #ExitPoll pic.twitter.com/3rZs5JJ2ux

– Darran Marshall (@DarranMarshall) February 8, 2020

9.

I’m looking at the #exitpoll which is based only on the first preferences, so it doesn’t tell us much, but I always know that it means that something is going on pic.twitter.com/Xsl6DyC463

– rick and morto (@DylanTeeBH) February 8, 2020

8.

“Fine Gael’s lowest result in an election of all time”

To send. TWEET. # ExitPoll # GE2020

– C A O I M H Í N (@yascaoimhin) February 8, 2020

seven.

By watching these polls #ExitPoll # GE2020 pic.twitter.com/19kY5mY2Mh

– Ireland Simpsons Fans (@iresimpsonsfans) February 8, 2020

6.

does goal difference or head to head come into play first? #ExitPoll

– Eoin Sheahan (@EoinSheahan) February 8, 2020

5.

They all have nice stockings #ExitPoll # GE2020

– ConorMcKeon (@ConorMcKn) February 8, 2020

4.

The worst threesome ever seen #ExitPoll

– (Dave Leahy) (@daveleahy) February 8, 2020

3.

British people must prove that you can name three Irish political parties without looking at the exit poll before making a joke about the cheers # GE2020

– kevin (@KevBeirne) February 8, 2020

2.

Irish Twitter when the exit poll comes out tonight. pic.twitter.com/i4RaYf6zWR

– angela cansbury (@samwhatislife) February 8, 2020

1.

Ireland, you voted for the MAXIMUM FUCKING CHAOS # GE2020 #ExitPoll

– Conor Duffy 🔮 (@ conorduffy_7) February 8, 2020

.

advertisement