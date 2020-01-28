advertisement

As the general elections end on February 8 last night, “Claire Byrne Live” hosted a debate with the leaders of the main political parties in Ireland.

Micheál Martin of Fianna Fáil, Leo Varadkar of Fine Gael, Mary Lou McDonald of Sinn Féin, Eamonn Ryan of the Green Party, Roisin Shorthall of the Social Democrats, Richard Boyd-Barrett of Solidarity-People Before Profit and Brendan Howlin of Labor were all on scene, fighting like an episode of “Fifteen To One”.

As you can imagine, the parties all fought their best, but it was on Twitter that most of the decisions fell, not to mention the people who make good jokes along the way. Reportedly, the real winner of the evening was Claire Byrne for moderating the event and doing her best to keep the bullshit under control.

ten.

“Knock Knock”

Who is here?

“Interrupt the party leader”

Interruption-

“IF I JUST COULD FINISH MY POINT, PLEASE” #cblive

– Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) January 27, 2020

9.

Brendan Howlin just happy to go out at night. # Cblive #Leadersdebate pic.twitter.com/0WPWWNDO7K

– Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) January 27, 2020

8.

WWN is boycotting the debate tonight because we think there are only two real parties and Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are neither and should not be included. #cblive

– WWN (@WhispersNewsLTD) January 27, 2020

seven.

Is Varadkar still in this debate? Or, as I suspect, is it a poorly programmed Varadkar robot that malfunctioned and is restarted by FG ​​tech hacks hidden in a hotel room across the street? #ClaireByrneLive

– Joe Donnelly (@kildarejoe) January 27, 2020

6.

@RBoydBarrett leaving #cblive tonight. # VotePBP # GeneralElection2020 pic.twitter.com/RwNkCopEca

– Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin PBP Rathdown (@Ceannabhain) January 27, 2020

5.

Micheal just thanked Claire for moderating the debate so well using the exact same phraseology as Leo did 60 seconds earlier #cblive pic.twitter.com/HhW3fMVVyM

– Cianan Brennan (@ciananbrennan) January 27, 2020

4.

He didn’t mention the subject, but Eamon Ryan tried to stop himself from channeling his inner wolf here. (Photo by Niall Carson / PA) #cblive pic.twitter.com/KnvXib205a

– Steven Carroll (@carrollste) January 27, 2020

3.

Just to clarify, Brendan Howlin is not far away #cblive # GE2020

– Mallow News (@MallowNews) January 27, 2020

2.

“Micháel crushed the economy, Leo builds the most expensive hospital in the world”

Stop this fucking match, Mary Lou won it # GE2020 pic.twitter.com/hlAKc3iQvh

– Darren Cleary (@RadioCleary) January 27, 2020

1.

The only person I want to elect here is Claire Byrne #cblive

– Fiona Flynn (@Fiona_Flynn) January 27, 2020

