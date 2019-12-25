advertisement

You can probably find out # 1 and # 2.

Usually you don’t want your headline to become a spoiler in a story like this. But who do we think we’re going to fool here when we put together the 10 most important storylines of the Philadelphia Eagles of this decade that ends on New Years Eve?

Winning their only Super Bowl title after the 2017 season surpasses anything that has happened in more than five decades and is high on the list of titles they are currently completing.

The best thing we can do is list them in reverse order. And if part of this drama sounds like a soap opera, it’s because it really is.

So let’s go without further ado:

10. Chip Kelly hired

The Eagles had just fired their respected 14-year-old coach in the most amicable divorce ever. They even gave Andy Reid a farewell party. But the goal was to find someone who is innovative and takes the Eagles to the next level. Kelly was the man.

“Chip Kelly will be an outstanding head coach for the Eagles,” said then owner Jeffrey Lurie. “He has a brilliant football mind. He motivates his team with his actions and words. He will be a great leader for us and give our team a fresh, energetic approach.”

9th 2012 collapse

The events that led to Kelly’s hiring were shocking when Reid fired defensive coordinator Juan Castillo and defensive coach Jim Washburn and released the defensive end of Jason Babin, who had 18 sacks the previous year. In the end, cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha had started having lunch in his car, and the players had left Reid for the first time in 14 years.

The problems began long before the season started when Jason Peters tore an Achilles tendon in the off-season and one of Reid’s sons, Garrett, was found dead, which turned out to be a heroin overdose in his dormitory at Lehigh University camp.

It’s hard to believe that the season started with such a promise. The Eagles started 3-1. This route included a win against the later Super Bowl champion Baltimore. However, her line of attack was slowed down by injuries and eventually quarterback Michael Vick was injured. It was limited to 10 games. Rookie Nick Foles started everyone else, only went 1-5, then he was injured too.

8. Carson Wentz is drafted

The flood of general managers that prompted Howie Roseman to move upstairs and pick Wentz number 2 in the draft proved to be a stroke of genius when the Eagles landed the quarterback they wanted while still having a plan to Sam keep Bradford as a starter for all of 2016 before handing over the key to Wentz.

When the Minnesota Vikings made an offer for Bradford to the Eagles that they couldn’t refuse shortly before the season started, Bradford suddenly dropped out and Wentz was promoted to the top through Chase Daniel.

7. The Dream Team

With the expiration of the collective agreement after the 2010 season, the Eagles had the opportunity to radically revise the squad in 2011, in which more players were lost than usual and at the same time pursued many top free agents, which was no longer as characteristic as previously done business.

Suddenly they landed among others Babin, Asomugha, cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, wide receiver Steve Smith and defensive tackle Cullen Jenkins. They even invited the quarterback with high-priced substitute Vince Young, who shortly after being added to the list called the new squad “Dream Team”. He didn’t know that these words could and would be used against him and the team, especially President Joe Banner at the time.

The Dream team also included a dysfunctional new line of assistant coaches, including the new defensive coordinator Castillo, who switched from the offensive coach to replacing the sacked Sean McDermott. and the new defensive coach Washburn, who has been authorized by Reid to undermine Castillo by installing the Wide 9 as a base for a completely undisciplined Front Four.

Brutally.

6. Andy Reid’s last playoff game

David Akers missed attempts to score a field goal from 41 and 34 meters in a 21:16 loss to the later Super Bowl champion Green Bay, and caused Reid, Akers, defensive coordinator McDermott, linebacker coach Bill Shuey, defensive line -Trainer Rory Segrest and firing you get an idea.

It marks the beginning of the end of the Reid era, which represents an important turning point in the development of this team.

5. Howie Roseman’s demotion

After 10-6 consecutive seasons, Kelly persuaded Lurie in early 2015 to give him full control of the football product, which for Roseman meant a downgrading to “Executive Vice President of Football Operations”, who would have zero control over football operations.

Kelly then dismantled the list, swapped LeSean McCoy, and released guard Evan Mathis, among other things, which led to a 6: 9 record before he was fired with a game before the end.

4. Nick Foles rises

Foles actually played better than he did in 2017. His 2013 season (203 for 317, 27 TDs, two interceptions, 8-2 record at 10 starts) was one for eternity, but the Eagles couldn’t benefit from winning the NFC East and then the Saints fall into the wild card round.

But when he took over injured Wentz in 2017, he led her to her first Super Bowl title, winning two of three regular season games and all three following.

All this after Reid spoke of his retirement the year before when he was still the coach of the Eagles.

3. Miracles in the Meadowlands II

DeSean Jackson’s dramatic comeback after a touchdown in the final game of the game ended in a spectacular comeback, with the Eagles wiping out the Giants’ 21-point lead in the final 8:23 and scoring a 38-31 win.

Jackson turned to the side of the goal line to make sure the clock had timed out before picking it up because neither he nor the Eagles wanted to start again in such a game.

Unfortunately, although this win sealed the NFC East title with two games to play, the Eagles never won another game.

2. Philly Special

This biggest Super Bowl highlight gets its own category because it’s so special.

In short, Foles started in the shotgun position and Corey Clement stayed behind him. Foles then switched to the right wing position before Clement exerted direct pressure. Clement started running to the left before flipping the ball to stop Trey Burton, a former Florida quarterback, at the back. Burton then stopped and threw a gentle pass on Foles that had sneaked unprotected into the right side of the end zone. Landing.

The game started as fourth and scorer from the 1-yard line. Less than a minute remained in the first half and the Eagles were three points clear. A stop at the patriots there could have been the turning point. But obviously it didn’t happen. And everyone knows what happened about two hours later …

1. Super Bowl champions

Tom Brady’s Hail Mary remained unanswered when his last shot to the end zone was incomplete and there were no flags. Super Bowl LII was on the books.

Eagles 41, Patriots 33.

Confetti rained down at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Eagles had won the Super Bowl for the first time and did it in a shootout with their backup quarterback.

Award

The Eagles’ unlikely playoff spot and double doink defeat the Bears in the wildcard round after last season.

Foles took over for injured Michael Vick in 2013 and only threw two interceptions with 27 touchdown passes and eight wins in 10 regular starts of the season.

Jackson will be released in 2014 after finishing his best professional season. Fellow WR Riley Cooper, who was suspended during the 2013 pre-season after making a racist comment at a concert, instead received a substantial contract renewal.

Kelly is fired with a game in the 2015 season.

Roseman is re-elected football tsar in 2016 and is part of the search committee that Pederson recognizes as the best choice for coaches.

