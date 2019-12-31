advertisement

This was without a doubt a year of transition for the video game industry. Both Sony and Microsoft have increased their next-gen consoles over the past two years and just a few weeks ago Microsoft unveiled the Xbox Series X on stage at the Game Awards. The PlayStation 5 from Sony is also expected to make its debut soon, and as a result, the release schedule for the current generation is slowly ending.

But there were still plenty of incredibly impressive games to launch in 2019, including a few of the more anticipated games of the entire generation and sequel to long-running series. And so, as we have done in recent years, here are our top 10 games from 2019 – the last full year of the current generation.

denial: The list that you are going to read is neither complete nor objective. This is an unabashedly subjective view of the best games of 2019 (which I also did in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018). Games that you absolutely loved will not be here. Games that you have despised are ranked high. But this is my list and I stick with it.

10. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Image source: EA

If the technical problems with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are not the case, this game may be at the top of the list. Unfortunately, Respawn’s highly anticipated single-player Star Wars game is technically flawed and prevents it from being everything it could have been. But Fallen Order is still one of the best modern Star Wars games and uses all the tools and technology of the current generation to bring Jedi battles to life in a way we have never seen before in a game. It is also the second best Star Wars story of the year, just behind The Mandalorian.

9. Kingdom Hearts III

Image source: Square Enix

After waiting for fourteen years for a real sequel to Kingdom Hearts II, I knew that it would in no way meet the expectations I would set as a 15-year-old. Needless to say it didn’t live up to those expectations, but there was plenty of fun and plenty of answers to questions that I had over half my life about this wildly complex story that I largely walked away satisfied, even if Square Enix will never have the magic from the original game. Yes, it appears that if you let me fight alongside Donald Duck and Woody, your game will probably be on my top 10 list. I am just as flawed as anyone else and I am willing to admit it.

8. Ring Fit adventure

Image source: Nintendo

Speaking of flawed, I was incredibly lax about my personal fitness in 2019 for too long until I finally got hold of the spiritual successor to Nintendo for Wii Fit: Ring Fit Adventure. Nintendo somehow managed to successfully play with just a single, strangely shaped accessory in a way that I have never seen another game or app reach. If someone who would much rather sit in front of the television and bring up a virtual character than improve myself in real life, Ring Fit Adventure gave me clear goals and exercises that I could do at home, while he also itch in his RPG surprisingly robust single-player campaign.

7. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

My pleasure at From Software games does not come from completing them, but rather seeing how far I can go until I finally give up. I bounced off of Dark Souls fairly quickly, but I spent at least a few dozen hours on Bloodborne before it made me better. But I’ve never spent as much time with a From Software game as I did with Sekiro this year, eliminating many of the superfluous RPG elements from the studio’s previous games and containing only one character with a limited selection of weapons and tools to complete the game with. In all likelihood, I will never beat Sekiro, but it is still one of the most exciting gaming experiences I had in 2019.

6. Devil May Cry 5

Image source: Capcom

Sometimes a video game only has to be a video game. Devil May Cry 5 is one of the most bizarre, funny things I had in a video game in 2019, and although it didn’t revolutionize the genre or cause me to be incredibly invested in the story of the Devil May Cry franchise, it made me overlook demons bashen with a motorcycle, send evil animal families to make my bids, juggle enemies in the air with my sword while performing seemingly endless combos and battle bosses who could barely fit the screen.

5. Rain hazard 2

Image source: Hopoo Games

I came to Risk of Rain 2 late in the year and I never played the original, but it immediately lowered its claws and didn’t let it go. Risk of Rain 2 is roguelike, which means that you start again when you die, but as you progress through the game, you unlock new items and characters that will improve your chances of survival. These games do not often click with me, but this is perhaps the most mechanically correct roguelike I have ever played.

It is essentially a 3D action game for third parties. Going around the world and fighting with enemies feels incredible. Whether my run is successful or not, I never run away with the feeling that I have wasted my time, because playing the game is just so much fun. Best of all, Risk of Rain 2 is still accessible early, meaning more and more content is being added, and by the time I can control what is already included, the game has grown considerably.

4. Mario Kart tour

Image source: Nintendo

When Nintendo initially revealed that it would make a Mario Kart game for mobile devices, I was thrilled. I have loved the Mario Kart series since I have submerged my toes with Mario Kart 64, but most of the time, when I have unlocked all characters and completed all the cups, I do not return much or not at all.

I thought maybe in a portable format with faster races, I would play more often, and despite all the freemium micro-transaction nonsense that teases every free downloadable mobile game, I have fallen in love with Mario Kart Tour. There are already more than 50 racers to choose from, along with dozens of karts and gliders, and a new tour every two weeks with its own set of courses and challenges.

Mario Kart Tour is already my go-to-mobile game, but as soon as the multiplayer arrives in the coming months, I think it can establish itself as my favorite mobile game of recent years.

3. Cadence from Hyrule

Image source: Nintendo

Cadence of Hyrule is a spin-off from the popular rhythm-based dungeon crawler Crypt of the NecroDancer, but it is also the second best Zelda game of the past decade. When I first started compiling this list, I almost only skipped Cadance from Hyrule because I finished it so quickly that I thought about it. But then I remembered that the reason I defeated it in three days was that I couldn’t put it down until I saw it to the end.

No matter how daunting it may seem in trailers, you have to trust me that you’ll master it in a matter of minutes. At first I avoided picking up, despite the buzz, because attempts to keep up with the beat looked incredibly repetitive and stressful. It turned out to be neither. For whatever reason, the engineer fits perfectly with the 2D Zelda aesthetic, and although it scratches the same itch that scratches many other games in the series, it is fresh enough to win even the most jade Zelda fan. Plus, a brand new adventure has just been added for free!

2. Checking

Image source: Remedy Entertainment

I’m a loser for all the entertainment that is clearly inspired by Twin Peaks, so it’s no surprise that Control is one of my favorite games of the year. Remedy Entertainment first made its name with the Max Payne series and grew that audience further with Alan Wake, but the first game of the current generation – Quantum Break – was a big swing and a miss. It had some fascinating ideas, but it didn’t come together as well as possible. Conversely, Control is one of the most fully realized games of the decade, with a gripping mystery, a terrifying and awe-inspiring world and the best display of super powers ever seen in a game.

As exciting as it should be next year with new consoles on the road, I expect just as much from the two DLC extensions that will come to Control in 2020 as any other game currently released in the new year.

1. Death Stranding

Image source: Kojima Productions

Every complaint I read about Death Stranding is valid. It is terribly slow, the story is completely nonsensical, the game seems to fight back against you, even if you do exactly what it tells you to do, and the fighting system is not very nice. And yet no game had a greater impact on me in 2019.

You can read my review for my deep thoughts about the game, but I’ve never played anything like Death Stranding, and the constant feeling of surprise was enough to keep me busy for more than 40 hours, even when the deliveries were annoying or it was annoying story fell apart. The pure spectacle of the game alone was worth the entry fee, and it was magical to see the world change based on how other players dealt with it.

Hideo Kojima may never tell a coherent story, but he certainly knows how to set my expectations for what a game can offer, and be willing to accept a completely unique experience.

Image source: Square Enix / Capcom / EA / 505 Games

