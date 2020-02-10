advertisement

As always, Twitter was on fire during the Oscars with hot shots, jokes, and it wasn’t just for people at home.

People in the audience, like Brie Larson and even Matthew A. Cherry, who won an Oscar that evening for his animated short film, ‘Hair Love’.

Beyond that, much of Twitter’s reaction has centered on the “ parasite ” who claims the best film, fashion, speeches and anything that has caught the eye of Twitter.

Here’s what we think are ten of the best tweets of the night.

ten.

hi i am natalie portman

and I’m Timothee Chalamet

Avian bone syndrome affects dozens of beautiful people a year pic.twitter.com/nA5I5A3x04

– Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) February 10, 2020

9.

SAOIRSE RONAN IS MESMERISEE BY THE PERFORMANCE OF JANELLE MONAE I MEAN SAME #oscars pic.twitter.com/2dz01Colpt

– archives saoirse ronan (@archivesaoirse) February 10, 2020

8.

Standing with the parasite crew, I congratulated a lot. Lol.

– John Cho (@JohnTheCho) February 10, 2020

seven.

what was the best time of the night? when Bong Joon Ho won, when Bong Joon Ho won, or when Bong Joon Ho won? or was it when Bong Joon Ho won? #Oscars

– david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) February 10, 2020

6.

Each award ceremony should:

– have less than 2 hours

– Ask Laura Dern to win at least one prize

– Have a combination of Tina Fey / Maya Rudolph / Kristen Wiig / Amy Poehler host

– Ask Lady Gaga to sing a Sound of Music mix

– Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) February 10, 2020

5.

Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves talk awkwardly about something to give, it is SPECIFICALLY my wheelhouse.

– R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) February 10, 2020

4.

Me playing with my Power Ranger figurines pic.twitter.com/GbAaTIvLfP

– Marc (@MarcSnetiker) February 10, 2020

3.

Nailed https://t.co/roqq0ohAP4

– Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 10, 2020

2.

bong joon-ho (parasite director) behind the scenes of the Oscars after winning the best photo 🥺 #Oscars #Parasite pic.twitter.com/YSCZgJZBap

– Jishan (@iamsrkJishan_) February 10, 2020

1.

Academy Award winner @TaikaWaititi 💗 pic.twitter.com/PpZl1PhX8y

– Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 10, 2020

