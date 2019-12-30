advertisement

If you want to get the most out of your Christmas and Hanukkah money, it’s time to upgrade your sad old headphones and outdated portable speakers with the best in the industry – Bose – and Amazon still runs a lot of great Bose deals in its big end of year sale .. The leading Bose QuietComfort 35 series II ANC headphones that drive people crazy are back to the Black Friday price of $ 279, and the cheaper over-ear headphones from Bose now cost just $ 179. Other offers you don’t want to miss are Bose Bluetooth earbuds for just $ 99 and Bose Bluetooth speakers from $ 69, both of which are the lowest prices of the season. The new year is just around the corner, so be sure to check out these deals before it’s too late.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II ANC headphones

3 levels of world-class noise reduction for a better listening experience in any environment

Alexa enabled for voice access to music, information and more

Dual microphone system with noise reduction for clear sound and voice

Balanced audio performance at any volume

Hassle-free Bluetooth pairing, personalized settings, access to future updates and more via the Bose Connect app

Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones

A high-quality audio experience, consistently balanced at every volume, thanks to the active EQ from Bose. Connectivity technology: Wireless

Wireless convenience, with simple Bluetooth and NFC pairing using voice prompts

Exclusive stay Hearing and tips keep the headphones comfortably in place during training

Sweat and weather resistance for reliability during exercise

Battery life up to 6 hours per charge. Consult the user manual before use

Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless headphones II

Deep, immersive sound, improved EQ best in its class for wireless headphones. Connectivity technology: wired / wireless

Latest Bluetooth technology for easy connectivity and seamless audio / video synchronization

Advanced microphone system, HD voice for clear conversations in windy or noisy environments

Up to 15 hours of play time with rechargeable lithium ion battery

Switch between two Bluetooth devices so that you can watch a video while connected to your smartphone. Wireless range up to 9 meters

Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Headphones

REALLY wireless sports headphones for total freedom of movement, packed with technology that makes music sound clear and powerful

Earplugs are sweat and weather resistant (with an IPx4 rating) and come with 3 different pairs of Stay-hear and Sport tips (in sizes S / M / L) that ensure a comfortable and secure fit

Up to 5 hours of play time with each charge and 10 hours extra with the included charging case and also has a charging time of 2 hours

Follow lost earbuds with the ‘Find my buds’ feature of the Bose connect app

Firmware update to improve audio-video synchronization for customers using iPhones, iPads and other Bluetooth devices that support AVDTP version 1.3 or higher, available through the Connect app. Connectivity technology: Bluetooth wireless

SoundSport Free headphones have an integrated dual microphone array on the right earphone so that you can use them during conversations when connected to a smartphone that supports Bluetooth. Call audio can only be heard in the right ear button

Bose SoundLink Micro portable outdoor speaker

CRISP, BALANCED SOUND and unrivaled bass for a Bluetooth speaker of its size, plays loud and clear outdoors for beach days or camping trips

WATERPROOF loudspeaker from the inside (IPx7 classification), with soft, robust exterior, resistant to dents, cracks and scratches

EASY PORTABLE with a tear-resistant strap to take it with you wherever you go, strap on your backpack, cooler or handlebar

UP TO 6 HOURS playing time from a rechargeable battery and Bluetooth wireless connection. Wireless range up to 30 feet

BUILT IN LOUDSPEAKER for loudly recording calls and voice access to your phone’s Siri or your Google Assistant. Speaker dimensions: 3.87 Height X 3.87 Width X 1.37 Depth inches. Silicone rubber for the outside of SoundLink Micro

Bose SoundLink Revolve portable Bluetooth speaker

Deep, loud and compelling sound, with true 360-degree coverage; Wireless range up to 30 feet; For those moments when hard is just not loud enough, use the app to connect two SoundLink Revolve speakers

Seamless aluminum housing is durable and water resistant (Ipx4). SoundLink Revolve speakers keep track of the last eight devices that are paired and connected to them, which removes the least recently used device when a new pair is paired

Enjoy up to 12 hours of play time with a rechargeable lithium ion battery

Bluetooth wireless connection with voice prompts; take calls easily and get access to Siri or Google now

Connect 2 speakers together for stereo or party mode playback

Bose SoundLink Revolve + portable and long-lasting Bluetooth 360 speaker

The best-performing portable speaker from Bose; delivers deep, loud, breathtaking sound with true 360 ​​degree coverage

Flexible fabric handle makes it easy to grab and go; seamless aluminum housing is durable and water resistant (Ipx4)

Enjoy up to 16 hours of play time with a durable, rechargeable lithium-ion battery. 3.6 inch Full Range driver

Bluetooth wireless connection with voice prompts; take calls easily and get access to Siri or Google now. Connect two speakers together for playback in stereo or party mode

Wireless range up to 9 m (30 ft). With the Bose Connect app you can easily connect and switch between Bluetooth devices automatically

Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar

Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device is sold separately)

HDMI connectivity with 4K throughput brings your music, movies and TV shows to life. Audio formats supported: Dolby Digital, DTS

Premium glass and metal grille ensure that the soundbar looks just as good as it sounds. Compatibility with video sources: HDMI and 4K pass through

With Bluetooth with NFC connection and Wi-Fi technology you can stream music wirelessly, in whatever way you want. Listen to music services such as Amazon Music, Spotify and Pandora and your personal stored music

Add optional Acoustimass 300 wireless bass module and Virtually Invisible 300 wireless surround speakers at any time for deeper bass and full surround sound

Custom audio calibration accurately adjusts the sound of the system to your room, so that your sound always matches your room

Bose Soundbar 500 Soundbar

Slim and powerfully designed for a better sound experience that does not get in the way of your TV screen

Built-in voice assistants, such as Alexa and the Google Assistant, with superior voice recording from a noise-canceling array with eight microphones

With compatibility with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Apple airplay 2, you can stream wirelessly whatever you want, how you want

Play integrated music services such as Spotify, music and audible via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connections

Operation is easy with three different ways to manage what you hear: speech, Bose music app or supplied remote control

Simple Bose music-driven installation with detailed instructions; Audio format supported: Dolby Digital, DTS; Compatibility with video sources: HDMI

Add the optional Bose bass module and Bose Surround speakers to feel the impact of a thundering bass and full surround sound

Alexa speaks English and Spanish

Bose bass module 500

Newly designed subwoofer that delivers a dynamic bass range in a small, compact format that can be easily hidden

Designed to be combined with the Bose soundbar 500 or Bose soundbar 700 to bring music, movies and TV to life with room-rocking sound

Connects wirelessly to the Bose soundbar for easier installation and placement, so you can enjoy your entertainment in minutes

Made from premium materials and measures just 10 ″ x 10 ″ x 10 ″ for easy, unobtrusive installation

Power cord and instructions included

