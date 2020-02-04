advertisement

With BoJack Horseman gone forever, I’m desperately looking for new Netflix shows to fill the void. The good news is that there are a few interesting contenders who fall in the month of February, including Locke & Key, based on the comic book of the same name. The first reviews have not been overwhelmingly positive, but I loved the comics, so I am willing to give it a try, even if it cannot live up to expectations.

I am also intrigued by the new show I Am Not Okay With This, which is from the producer of Stranger Things and the director of The End of the F *** ing World. I don’t know anything about it, but those are two of the best Netflix originals ever made, so I’m definitely going to try it at the end of the month.

Here are the other highlights that will come to the Netflix streaming service in February:

Now that you’ve seen the best, look at the rest – here it is the full list of everything added to the Netflix catalog this month, and everything that the service will remove.

Image source: I don’t like this | Netflix

