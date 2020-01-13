advertisement

Birds will reopen in a larger unit at Intu Derby this week.

The popular bakery, located on the first floor of the shopping center near Bodycare, has been closed for renovation since the end of November.

But the work to combine two units to create a larger store is almost complete.

Now Mike Holling, director of sales and marketing at Birds, has confirmed that the store is expected to reopen Wednesday morning.

Elsewhere at Intu Derby, hoarding has increased for women’s fashion brand Whistles, which will take over the former Accessorize unit at level 2 which closed last week.

