Ryan Reynolds’ advertising campaigns are the best in the industry.

If you think we are wrong, take a look at Ryan Reynold’s catalog, then come back to tell us how right we are. In the past, he partnered with his Australian frenzy Hugh Jackman to sell his aviation gin, but this time, he partnered with a four-legged friend. Kind of.

In his latest download on social media, the actor from “Deadpool” created a collaboration between his drink and the Westminster Dog Show. A strange couple would say some, and yes, you would probably be right. But it’s Ryan Reynolds – go ahead.

Filmed preparing to have his purebred gin exposed to all judges (dog brush in hand), Reynolds begins his strut. His gin, dragging beside him, is undeniably magnificent.

His voice out of the ad said, “Guess what gin just made in the Westminster Dog Show. That’s true b ** ches. Woof!”

Here is the ad in all its 45 seconds of glory.

Reynolds has also prepared a cocktail for the occasion, and if you want to make your own concoction of “ The Sensation ”, all you have to do is mix two oz Aviation Gin with 3/4 oz of lemon juice , 3/4 oz of syrup, five scrambled blackberries, garnished with lemon zest, and all shaken with ice and filtered in a martini glass. Did someone say weekend?

