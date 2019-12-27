advertisement

Shakira has signed a very satisfactory end of the year. Gerard Piqués Couple has enjoyed the past few months 2019 in which you enjoyed two projects that you had never participated in. The Colombian has put what he sees on two upcoming topics.

First came the premiere of the South American film. The singer brought her first film to the big screen.

Shakira triumphs in the cinema

advertisement

Actually it was a documentary about that El Dorado world tour that took place last year. Shakira in concert: El Dorado World Tourthe tape was titled.

The film was shown in cinemas around the world, and although it only aired one day, it was a real success around the world.

Shakira sweeps the Davis Cup

An unprecedented experience, followed by another that he had never participated in in his life. The singer was the protagonist in the graduation ceremony of the Davis Cup. The celebrity offered a performance of just over 7 minutes in which she offered a repertoire that mixed classic and new topics.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fd0oVu4es6I [/ embed]

Among the latter was Tutuwho sings along Pedro Capó and Camilowho also appeared at the event. It was the first time that the topic was heard live. In fact, they had never sung it together, not even privately.

That was Shakira before she became famous

It should be remembered that the subject is original Pedro and Camilo and the Shakira joined later. But they didn’t come together to record it. Piqué’s couple registered their part and the technicians were responsible for the assembly.

But of course they didn’t want to deny the two artists, and that’s that it was an honor to be with a world star like Shakira,

However, it was not easy for the singer to get the impact and influence she has today. The times when are far away Shak started in the world. Especially when he wore the pints that can be seen in the following snapshots that are shared on forums and media networks, and that has nothing to do with that Shakira we know it today.

advertisement