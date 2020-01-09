advertisement

Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao or simply Camila cabello is one of the celebrities of the present who achieved sidereal fame thanks to her artistic interventions. To prove it, we can see her Instagram account, where she gathers more than 46 million followers. Amazing!

His name seems to be about to break through the starry sky and stand a little higher, as there is a version that indicates this the former member of the Fifth Harmony women’s group, would work with Daddy Yankee, one of the most successful singers of all time.

This message would undoubtedly be very important to the career of the young singer of 22 years because the possibility of sharing a piece of music with the interpreter of Con Calma would be a big step.

This would be done using the method known in the music industry known as collaborations, a phenomenon that allowed many world hits to come to light, and by whom the author of Miss would be a part.

An example of this is Despacito, Luis Fonsi’s theme with the Puerto Rican singer. Now she would seal the pact the Cuban-American composer, What everyone is asking will be Natti Natasha’s reaction.

The Dominican singer has a collaboration with Daddy Yankee entitled Another Thing, which has become something special for the singer and is no less worth it. And now with the Havana interpreter on the horizon, things would change color.

Jealousy appears to have knocked on Natti’s door since the collaboration was almost confirmed Camila and dad, it would not be so privileged, and worse, their success could be greater. For this situation there is a part of the song Another Thing that fits perfectly: “I don’t know who hurt you, it wasn’t me.”

