Since her performance alongside Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl at halftime last night, everyone has been talking about Shakira, Shakira.

The “She Wolf” singer sang a mix of her biggest hits last night, including “Whenever Wherever” and “Waka Waka”.

During the performance, she made a gesture of the tongue while moving the camera, which confused people a little.

It turns out that the gesture is called “zaghrouta” and it is an Arab tradition. Singing or vocal expression signifies joy in Arab culture.

Many congratulated the musician for drawing on his Lebanese roots and reaching out to the Middle East community.

You really need to understand how huge Shakira’s performance has been for the Middle East community. She had belly dancing, a mijwiz and a derbeke, performed “Ojos Asi” which was one of the few Shakira songs to contain Arabic, did a Zaghrouta, all love on the biggest stage

– Danny Hajjar داني حجار 🇱🇧 (@DanielGHajjar) February 3, 2020

This is because I know that everyone is going to make jokes for days – it is a popular Arab tradition, called zaghrouta, used to express joy during celebrations. In the melting pot that is Miami, you couldn’t have chosen a better Super Bowl number and it was a nice touch. https://t.co/q1H9l8UpQ5

– Lulu Ramadan (@luluramadan) February 3, 2020

It is called zaghrouta. It is a way of expressing joy or happiness in Arab culture. Elements of it can also be found in other cultures, even with regard to music in the Balkans. https://t.co/bixdVn34vF

– Bozi Tatarevic (@hoonable) February 3, 2020

Many have made it a meme, sharing the following on Twitter.

Spain: why didn’t you pay us 12 million euros in taxes you owe?

Shakira: pic.twitter.com/BnRJlU2HvU

– Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) February 3, 2020

the turkey who is forgiven on Thanksgiving https://t.co/897qyYtRRm

– Jordan Moreau (@jordanmoreau_) February 3, 2020

When I ask my 2 year old child if he is ready for bed https://t.co/WiyA7y1p5n

– Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) February 3, 2020

when willie wonka tells me that strawberries taste like strawberries and that snozberries taste like snozberries pic.twitter.com/BfhLwjKne3

– ☕netw3rk (@ netw3rk) February 3, 2020

What my Taco Bell sees before his disappearance # Shakira pic.twitter.com/meSUqmBrgP

– Tori Ascends (@torrrrrencee) February 3, 2020

Shakira sounds like SpongeBob every time he goes jelly fishing pic.twitter.com/ifCHT0fxch

– FATHER D ➐ (@ayosworIdd) February 3, 2020

.

