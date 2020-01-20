advertisement

The story of the mysterious new virus strain that appeared in China a few weeks ago just got a somewhat disturbing new chapter. The virus, which causes pneumonia-like symptoms and has claimed at least three lives while infecting more than 200, is now thought to spread from person to person.

As CBS News reports, this new development has been confirmed by health officials in China and it is because other countries are increasingly looking for travelers from China who may be infected. CDC employees have been deployed at US airports to monitor the situation and screen passengers coming from areas of China where the virus is known to spread.

In the early days of the still small-scale outbreak, one of the silver liners was the fact that it seemed as if the virus had only been transferred from the source at a fish market in Wuhan, China, to employees and customers there. While health officials quarantine friends and relatives of infected people, it seemed that no human-to-human transmission had occurred.

That has now changed and experts believe that the virus has indeed made the leap between people, suggesting that more caution should be offered with this increasingly worrying virus.

The World Health Organization has made recommendations on how you can best protect yourself against the virus. The tips are fairly simple, including washing your hands often, avoiding contact with anyone who has flu-like symptoms, and keeping cattle and wild animals free. This is especially true in regions where the virus has been detected, which means that it is primarily targeted at Wuhan residents.

The good news is that the virus is already being studied by scientists around the world, and there is even a potential vaccine in the making. Let us hope that this will not be necessary on a large scale.

Image source: Shutterstock

